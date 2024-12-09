Seahawks stay in first place in NFC West with win over Cardinals

Seattle made a big statement in the NFC West with a big win in Arizona today.

The Seahawks’ 30-18 win over the Cardinals kept Seattle atop the division, and served as one of the best all-around games this Seattle team has played.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had a huge game, with 134 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving. And Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played efficient football, completing 24 of 30 passes for 233 yards, with a touchdown, no interceptions and no sacks. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was Smith’s most reliable receiver on the day, catching all five of the passes thrown to him for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made some big plays but also threw two interceptions while playing from behind for most of the game. The Seahawks jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

With the win, the Seahawks improve their record to 8-5 and look like they’re well on their way to the playoffs. The Cardinals fall to 6-7 and missed a big opportunity today to get back in the NFC West race.