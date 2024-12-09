Kyler Murray: I feel like I let the team down

The Cardinals were 6-4 and in first place in the NFC West as they entered their bye week after a 31-6 win over the Jets in Week 10, but they have come crashing back to Earth the last three weeks.

Sunday’s 30-18 loss to the Seahawks marked their third straight defeat and they now find themselves two games behind a Seattle team that swept the season series between the clubs. Sunday’s loss was set in motion by back-to-back Kyler Murray interceptions in the first quarter because the Seahawks turned both of them into touchdowns that gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

It was the first time that Murray has thrown interceptions on consecutive throws and he said the blame for the loss falls on his shoulders.

“I feel like I let the team down today,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “Self-explanatory. You can’t do that.”

Murray hasn’t been the culprit for all that’s gone wrong over the last three weeks, but it’s hard to argue with his view about the turning point of the game. Murray said he’s “not looking at it like I have to press and become Superman” to end the losing streak and the entire team will need to be better to stop the bleeding.

The Cardinals have a chance to right the ship at home against a 3-10 Patriots team next Sunday and they’ll have to do that to give themselves any realistic chance to find their way back into the playoff picture before all is said and done this season.