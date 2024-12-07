 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks list CB Tre Brown as doubtful, elevate RB George Holani and P Ty Zentner

  
Published December 7, 2024 03:21 PM

It looks like Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Brown was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury and is considered doubtful to play. Brown has appeared in 10 games this season and he has 21 tackles and a pass defensed.

The Seahawks also elevated running back George Holani and punter Ty Zentner from the practice squad.

Holani could be pressed into service because Ken Walker III is questionable to play after missing two practices with ankle and calf injuries. Holani played six special teams snaps in his only appearance of the regular season.

Zentner gives the Seahawks insurance because Michael Dickson is also listed as questionable, although head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that he will be able to go despite his back injury.