Seahawks list CB Tre Brown as doubtful, elevate RB George Holani and P Ty Zentner

It looks like Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Brown was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury and is considered doubtful to play. Brown has appeared in 10 games this season and he has 21 tackles and a pass defensed.

The Seahawks also elevated running back George Holani and punter Ty Zentner from the practice squad.

Holani could be pressed into service because Ken Walker III is questionable to play after missing two practices with ankle and calf injuries. Holani played six special teams snaps in his only appearance of the regular season.

Zentner gives the Seahawks insurance because Michael Dickson is also listed as questionable, although head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that he will be able to go despite his back injury.