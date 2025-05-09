Andrew Berry: It’s “increasingly unlikely” Nick Chubb will be back with Browns in 2025

The Nick Chubb era in Cleveland appears to be over.

The Browns signaled that when they selected two running backs in the 2025 draft and recently renegotiated Jerome Ford’s deal. But now General Manager Andrew Berry has also explicitly stated that Chubb’s return to the club doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said in a Friday interview with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running backs room.

“Look, you’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick. And I would expect him to take another step, being another year removed from the injury. But I’d say maybe a return is less likely — at least in the short term — with us right now.”

Chubb, 29, was a second-round pick in 2018 and became one of the best running backs in franchise history over his first five seasons. But he suffered a devastating, season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of 2023. While he was able to play eight games in 2024, his production dipped as he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. That’s well off his career average of 5.3 yards per carry before his 2023 injury.

While the Browns may be moving on, Berry said he understands this is the tough part of the business — moving on from a fan favorite who was a part of the team’s backbone for years.

“My job in decision-making is to be non-emotional. And then in terms of managing and treating people, it’s to be able to do it as empathetically as possible,” Berry said. “I think one of the hardest things is when you transition away from a player who meant a lot to the organization and meant a lot to the community.

“But the reality of it is, look, I’d love for key players in our organization to stay with us forever, play until they’re 45. Unfortunately, this sport doesn’t allow that. And so that’s part of the tough parts of the job, but it doesn’t change how you view, or treat, or feel about the guys who have come through as people.”

Cleveland selected Quinshon Judkins at No. 36 in the second round and Dylan Sampson at No. 126 in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Chubb has rushed for 6,843 yards with 51 touchdowns in his career. In 2024, he tallied 332 yards with three TDs and caught five passes for 31 yards.