nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores
nbc_pft_coachoftheyear_251230.jpg
Patriots’ Vrabel is COTY favorite ‘for a reason’

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Rick Neuheisel will coach the Dallas Renegades of the UFL

  
Published December 30, 2025 09:50 AM

Rick Neuheisel is returning to coaching, seven years later.

The former college head coach and NFL assistant has been named the new coach of the Dallas Renegades of the UFL. He replaces Bob Stoops, who retired from coaching earlier this month.

“I am elated to join the UFL as the head coach of the Dallas Renegades,” Neuheisel said in a press release. “I have been a big believer in spring football since its inception with the USFL back in the ‘80s when I played quarterback for the San Antonio Gunslingers. It was a thrill then and it is a thrill now. While it is not easy to follow in the footsteps of Bob Stoops, it is really exciting to join the incredible sports scene in Dallas, Texas. I can’t wait to get to work.”

It’s the first time Neuheisel will be getting to work as a coach since 2019, when he led the Arizona Hotshots of the short-lived AAF. Before that, he coached UCLA from 2008 through 2011.

The 64-year-old Neuheisel worked for the Ravens in the three seasons before the arrival of John Harbaugh, serving as quarterbacks coach from 2005 to 2006 and offensive coordinator in 2007. He also coached Colorado and Washington.

The UFL returns on March 26, 2026 for its third season as the merged XFL and USFL.