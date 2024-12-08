Seahawks leading Cardinals 24-10 at halftime

Kyler Murray’s two interceptions led to two short Seattle touchdown drives, and the Seahawks lead the Cardinals 24-10 at halftime.

The Seahawks dominated the first half, outgaining the Cardinals 272 to 156.

Murray threw back-to-back picks for the first time in his career, with Ernest Jones’ interception leading to a one-play, 19-yard touchdown drive and Coby Bryant’s interception resulting in a five-play, 46-yard touchdown drive for the Seahawks.

Murray is 10-of-16 for 117 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Michael Wilson caught a 41-yard score on the Cardinals’ first possession. James Conner has eight carries for 33 yards.

Geno Smith is 15-of-18 for 151 yards, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba has four catches for 70 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Zach Charbonnet has touchdown runs of 1 and 51 yards, totaling 87 yards on 10 carries in the first half.

The Cardinals lost punter Blake Gillikin, who is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Kicker Chad Ryland had a 36-yard punt that was fair caught.