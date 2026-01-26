Mike Kafka joining Lions staff as high-ranking offensive assistant

Former Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has found a landing spot for 2026.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Kafka is joining the Lions’ staff as a high-ranking offensive assistant.

Detroit recently hired Drew Petzing to take over as offensive coordinator after the team fired John Morton. While Kafka’s title is not yet known, he will ostensibly work closely with Petzing to revamp the Lions’ offense in the coming season.

Kafka, 38, joined the Giants as offensive coordinator in 2022 after spending most of his coaching career with the Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid. Kafka took over as the team’s interim head coach midway through the 2025 season, leading the club to a 2-5 record over its last seven games.

The Giants interviewed Kafka for their head coaching position, which ultimately went to John Harbaugh. The Eagles also spoke with Kafka about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Lions finished 2025 9-8, missing the postseason. The club finished No. 4 in points scored and No. 5 in total yards after former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left the squad to become Bears head coach.