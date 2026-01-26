 Skip navigation
Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Ravens to interview Scottie Montgomery for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2026 02:06 PM

The Ravens have hired Jesse Minter as their head coach and they’re now working on filling one of the most important spots on his staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Lions assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery for the role. Montgomery is the first known candidate for the job in Baltimore.

Montgomery also coached Detroit’s wide receivers in 2025 and he had the running backs coach role in addition to the assistant head coach title in the previous two seasons. He spent two seasons as the Colts’ running backs coach and he went 9-26 over three seasons as the East Carolina head coach.

Minter’s background is as a defensive coach, so the offensive coordinator hire will be a significant one for a team that is hoping they can finally get over the postseason hump with quarterback Lamar Jackson.