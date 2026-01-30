NRG Stadium worker is charged with attempted sexual assault of 8-year-old boy during Texans game

An employee of NRG Stadium has been charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy during a Texans game.

Via Click2Houston.com, 21-year-old Ushay Nixon is charged with indecency with a child by exposure, and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. The incident has also resulted in a lawsuit.

The incident occurred during the December 14 Cardinals-Texans game. The child had been escorted to the men’s restroom by his mother, who waited outside.

After the boy had used the facility, Nixon allegedly approached him. “He said he was washing his hands and that an employee approached him and told him to go into a stall,” the boy’s mother said. “And my son said, ‘I trusted him because he was a worker.’”

In the stall, Nixon allegedly locked the door and removed the child’s pants and underwear. The child became frightened and ran out of the stall, leaving the restroom.

Back at their seats, a bystander approached the boy’s mother, saying he had seen her son with an adult in the restroom and that the interaction “didn’t look right,” according to the lawsuit.

The boy and his father returned to the restroom. When the boy identified Nixon, he hid inside a storage closet, per USA Today.

Nixon later told police he’d asked the boy if he wanted to see Nixon’s Pokémon card collection, and that the boy became scared and ran away.

According to court records cited by Click2Houston.com, Nixon previously was charged with indecency with a child by exposure and indecent assault. The lawsuit, filed against Nixon, Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services of Texas LLC, and ASM Global Parent Inc., accuses Aramark of failing to exercise reasonable care when hiring Nixon.

“We are aware of this very disturbing situation,” Aramark said in a statement. “The person in question is no longer employed with our organization, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities on their investigation.”

ASM Global, now known as Legends Global, manages the NRG Stadium facility. Neither NRG Stadium nor the Texans have been sued.

Nixon reportedly remains in custody, on $650,000 bond.