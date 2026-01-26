 Skip navigation
Jared Goff will replace Sam Darnold in the Pro Bowl

  
Published January 26, 2026 02:20 PM

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named a Pro Bowler for the fifth time in his career.

The Lions announced on Monday that Goff has been added to the NFC roster as a replacement for Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold will not be available because he will be preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

Goff’s own bid to make it to Super Bowl for the second time in his career ended when the Lions failed to make the playoffs. He was 393-of-578 for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting all 17 games for Detroit.

Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott were the other quarterbacks originally selected for the Pro Bowl from the NFC.