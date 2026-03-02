Jerry Jones: We want to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid player at his position

Everyone agrees that Cowboys restricted free agent Brandon Aubrey will re-set the market for kickers this offseason, but the sides may not be close on the dollar amounts.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said the Cowboys love having Aubrey on the team and are ready to make him the highest-paid player at his position in the league.

“We want to make him the highest-paid player,” Jones said. “We think he’s outstanding. Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. That’s a way of, not trying to negotiate with anything that I might say here, but we’ve got a good offer on the table for him.”

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker currently has the highest annual average of any kicker at $6.4 million. The Cowboys reportedly offered Aubrey a long-term deal with an average salary of close to $7.5 million, but Aubrey reportedly wants close to $10 million a season.

The Cowboys are planning to put a second-round tender on Aubrey, which means that any team that signed Aubrey away from the Cowboys in free agency would have to give the Cowboys a second-round draft pick. It also means Aubrey would have a one-year, $5.8 million contract on offer that he could sign with the Cowboys if he chose to do so. But Aubrey’s sights are set on making a lot more than $5.8 million, from the Cowboys or from someone else.