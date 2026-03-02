Commanders to release Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s time in Washington is coming to an end.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have informed Lattimore that they are going to release him. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported earlier on Monday that the Commanders were expected to make the move heading into the new league year.

Lattimore joined the Commanders in a midseason trade during the 2024 season, but was limited to five appearances due to a hamstring injury. Lattimore returned to start nine games in 2025, but he tore his ACL in early November.

The Saints acquired three draft picks in exchange for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick. third, fourth, and sixth round choices in the 2025 NFL draft. The Saints used those picks to select safety Jonas Sanker, cornerback Quincy Riley, and running back Devin Neal last year.

Lattimore had 31 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during his time with the Commanders. Lattimore also missed significant time with the Saints in 2022 and 2023, but made four Pro Bowls in his first five seasons with New Orleans.

The Commanders will clear all of Lattimore’s $18.5 million cap hit off of their salary cap once the move is official.