Lavonte David had knee surgery after 2025 season

  
Published March 2, 2026 01:29 PM

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is due to become a free agent next week. His status has been complicated by offseason knee surgery.

JoeBucsFan.com reports that David underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after the 2025 season. The knee was drained on a weekly basis during the season.

The surgery was deemed a success (as they all are), and David rehabbed under the team’s supervision.

The Buccaneers hope to bring David back for a 15th season. He’s had an amazing run at one of the most physically demanding positions in the sport.

David said last month that he’s “undecided” on whether to play or retire.