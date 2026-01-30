Falcons hire Ian Cunningham as new G.M.

The Falcons have filled out the top of their football operation.

After hiring former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to serve as president of football operations and Kevin Stefanski to be the new head coach, the Falcons have hired Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham as the new General Manager, per multiple reports.

Cunningham also had been considered for the job Ryan filled.

Hired by the Bears in 2022, Cunningham previously worked for the Eagles from 2017 through 2021. He spent the nine years before that with the Ravens.

Earlier this month, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Ryan will be the primary decision maker in Atlanta. If accurate, it means that the Bears will not receive two third-round compensatory draft picks, pursuant to a Rooney Rule provision that promotes the development of minority candidates. It also means, if true, that the Bears could have blocked the move, since Cunningham won’t be a true G.M.

Regardless, the Falcons have made the hire. And the Falcons now have a three-man power structure that will be charged with reversing a playoff drought that dates back to 2017, one year after the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the Patriots.

The quarterback of those teams will now be calling the shots in the Atlanta front office.