Davis Webb withdraws from consideration for Raiders’ head-coaching job

Davis Webb apparently took his current boss’s opinion to heart.

Days after Broncos coach Sean Payton said regarding the prospect of his pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach staying in the division as coach of the Raiders, “It’d be a pain in the ass for him,” Webb has withdrawn from consideration for the job, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Webb shifted to coaching in 2023, taking a job on Payton’s initial staff as quarterbacks coach. Webb added the pass game coordinator title in 2025.

The 31-year-old also interviewed with the Ravens and Bills.

The move could mean that Webb is in line to become the successor to Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator of the Broncos. For the Raiders, it could mean that they’ll wait another 11 days and hire Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.