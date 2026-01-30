 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davis Webb withdraws from consideration for Raiders’ head-coaching job

  
Published January 29, 2026 07:30 PM

Davis Webb apparently took his current boss’s opinion to heart.

Days after Broncos coach Sean Payton said regarding the prospect of his pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach staying in the division as coach of the Raiders, “It’d be a pain in the ass for him,” Webb has withdrawn from consideration for the job, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Webb shifted to coaching in 2023, taking a job on Payton’s initial staff as quarterbacks coach. Webb added the pass game coordinator title in 2025.

The 31-year-old also interviewed with the Ravens and Bills.

The move could mean that Webb is in line to become the successor to Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator of the Broncos. For the Raiders, it could mean that they’ll wait another 11 days and hire Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.