Drew Petzing is expected to call the plays in Detroit

Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton for the final nine games of last season. Morton and the Lions parted ways after the season.

The Lions hired former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to replace Morton, and the expectation is that Campbell will relinquish the play-calling duties to Petzing.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Campbell indicated to offensive coordinator candidates in interviews that he would turn over the play calling to the next OC.

Morton lasted only one season after replacing Ben Johnson, leaving Campbell to hire his fourth different offensive coordinator in his time in Detroit.

“It’s his offense,” General Manager Brad Holmes said of Petzing, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s not something where he’s got to do something else or be like — this is his show, man. So we just felt like it was the best fit for us.”