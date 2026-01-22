Aidan Hutchinson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott among finalists for comeback player of the year

As part of the announcements for all AP award finalists, the NFL has revealed the five athletes who are up for comeback player of the year.

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are the five up for the award.

Diggs suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2024 season, but started all 17 games in 2025, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards with four touchdowns.

Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury in October 2024, breaking his tibia and fibula. He posted a career-high 14.5 sacks along with 14 tackles for loss, and 35 quarterback hits in 17 games for Detroit in 2025.

Lawrence started only 10 games in 2024 after dealing with multiple concussions last season. But he helped pilot the Jaguars to the postseason in 2025, starting all 17 games and passing for 4,007 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After playing only four games due to multiple injuries in 2024, McCaffrey led the league with 413 touches to help the 49ers reach the postseason. He took 311 carries for 1,202 yards with 10 touchdowns and caught 102 passes for 924 yards with seven TDs.

Finally, Prescott returned from a hamstring avulsion to start all 17 games, finishing the year with 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He led the league with 404 completions.