Dolphins complete interviews with Patrick Graham, Kelvin Sheppard

The Dolphins completed interviews with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for their head coaching job, the team announced on Monday.

Graham was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

He joined the Raiders as a member of Josh McDaniels’ staff in 2022, and he remained with the team through the changes to Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll. The Raiders fired Carroll after one season.

Graham served as the defensive coordinator for the Giants in 2020-21. He spent seven seasons in various roles with the Patriots and has also worked as an assistant with the Packers.

Sheppard became the Lions’ defensive coordinator a year ago — his first time as a coordinator — when Aaron Glenn left to become the Jets’ head coach. Sheppard was the Lions’ outside linebackers coach (2021) and linebackers coach (2022-24) before becoming the team’s coordinator.

The Dolphins have also interviewed or will interview Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Packers defensive coordinator Jim Hafley, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. They also had interest in Kevin Stefanski before the Falcons hired him.