Former Cowboys FB Scott Laidlaw dies at 72

  
Published February 2, 2026 12:58 AM

Former Cowboys fullback Scott Laidlaw has died, WFAA reports. He was 72.

The Cowboys made the Stanford product a 14th-round pick in 1975, and he was one of 12 rookies who made the roster. They came to be known as the “Dirty Dozen,” helping the Cowboys reach Super Bowl X, where they lost to Pittsburgh 21-17.

Laidlaw, though, won a ring after the Cowboys’ 27-10 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XII to end the 1977 season. The Cowboys then lost to the Steelers again the following season, falling 35-31.

Laidlaw played six seasons in the NFL, five with the Cowboys before ending his career with the Giants.

He had 255 carries for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns and 74 receptions for 668 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

He participated in a tribute to the “Dirty Dozen” at AT&T Stadium a month before his death.