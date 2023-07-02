 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL

All Videos

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
09:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Mike Florio argues that the NFL Players Association’s executive director vote overprioritized confidentiality, which made for a flawed process in Lloyd Howell’s election.
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
03:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Mike Florio gives an update on where things stand with Tyreek Hill, who reportedly assaulted a man on Father’s Day, and what action the NFL currently is taking.
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL has reached “the end of phase one” of their gambling policy enforcement and questions why players betting on their team to win affects the integrity of the game.
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_230629.jpg
10:06
Galaxy Brains: Kenny Pickett praised by teammates
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return to expand their minds on Galaxy Brains, pondering Kenny Pickett’s praise by his Steelers teammates, Bryce Young’s infectious smile, and much more.
nbc_dps_dangrazianointerview_230629.jpeg
19:23
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
Dan Graziano joins Dan Patrick to discuss the recent NFL suspensions for gambling, the expectations for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers, the pressure on Sean McDermott and the running back financial market.
nbcs_edge_wyr_fullshow_230629.jpg
02:35
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of “Would You Rather”, debating if they’d rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_230628.jpeg
17:50
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Tim Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his experience as a player on Hard Knocks, what a possible New York Jets showing could look like and other NFL storylines.
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
04:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers is among a “handful” of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league’s gambling policy.
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on whether tight ends are underpaid, if teams will elevate the importance of the RB position and whether the NFL should start a spring league.
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
03:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
03:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Mike Florio criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for blaming the slippery grass conditions in Super Bowl LVII on the players and explains why it should fall on the league instead.
v.jpg
07:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the NFLPA conducts its search for the Executive Director position and what the selection process looks like.
nbc_pft_carrbenched_230628.jpg
05:54
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments Derek Carr has made to the media and interprets what could’ve transpired at the end of Carr’s career in Las Vegas.
nbc_pft_kelce_230628.jpg
08:48
Projecting Travis Kelce’s future on, off the field
Mike Florio discusses Travis Kelce’s comments in Vanity Fair, his legacy as one of the great “pass catchers” in the NFL, his influence on the Kansas City Chiefs and his post-career plans.
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
15:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Tom Pelissero joins the Dan Patrick Show and discusses the status of coaches like Sean McDermott, Mike McCarthy and Brandon Staley and other NFL storylines.
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
02:50
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Mike Florio breaks down the Cleveland Browns’ reported disinterest in signing DeAndre Hopkins despite the star wide receiver’s relationship with Deshaun Watson.
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
02:01
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
Mike Florio unpacks how the NFL market in Germany continues to soar, after tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins sold out in just 15 minutes.
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_230627.jpg
22:54
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on Antonio Brown, the 49ers QB situation, player contract nuances if teams were in Europe full-time and more.
nbc_pft_fulltimeofficials_230627.jpg
06:20
Florio: NFL referees should become full-time
Mike Florio discusses why the NFL should make its officials full-time employees to make life easier for its referees.
nbc_pft_pftpmthill_230627.jpg
05:29
Recent update on Hill’s latest off-field incident
Mike Florio discusses the possible avenues the NFL may take in the recent Tyreek Hill incident, how the 2017 Ezekiel Elliott situation could lay the groundwork for Hill and the effect of the 2014 personal conduct policy.
nbc_pft_pftpmcook_230627.jpg
02:07
Dolphins, Jets are top teams to watch for Cook
Mike Florio breaks down why the Jets and Dolphins are the primary landing options for free agent Dalvin Cook.
nbc_pft_pmmailbag_v3_230626.jpg
19:04
PFT Mailbag: Private Equity Funds, Hard Knocks, KC
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the market for free agent running backs, Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty.
nbc_pft_pm_skyjudge_v2_230626.jpg
09:05
USFL shows how NFL could benefit from ‘sky judge’
Mike Florio examines how the USFL’s use of a “sky judge” has led to a more exciting outcome and a more fair result, and explains why the NFL could benefit from that same concept.
nbc_pft_pm_gamblinglines_230626__873966.jpg
04:58
How reporters could affect NFL betting lines
Mike Florio uses the NBA draft to show how reporters can influence betting lines and gambling odds and discusses why the NFL has reason to be concerned.
nbc_pftpm_bills_230623.jpg
11:18
Bills extensions are a public show of support
Mike Florio discusses the recent contract extensions of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in the Bills organization, how Stefon Diggs will react and the PR and legal implications of using the word ‘Christian.’
nbc_pftpm_manfred_230623.jpg
03:40
Florio: Manfred has ‘a lot to learn’ from Goodell
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked his way into more trouble Friday, saying his comments on the A’s relocation were taken out of context -- a mistake, Mike Florio says, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would never make.
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_230623.jpg
04:21
NFLPA needs director election transparency
The NFL Players Association is set to elect a new executive director next week, and Mike Florio says the election process needs more transparency with rank-and-file members in order to strengthen the union.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230623.jpg
26:11
PFT Mailbag: Murray, Barkley, grass fields
Mike Florio unpacks the PFT PM mailbag to discuss if the Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray after this season, running back franchise tags, best NFL books to read this offseason and legal questions for the NFL.
