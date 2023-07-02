NFL
Mike Florio dives into your questions on speculation around the NFLPA elections and next CBA, the criteria for Hard Knocks, the window open to Eric Bieniemy and more.
Mike Florio argues that the NFL Players Association’s executive director vote overprioritized confidentiality, which made for a flawed process in Lloyd Howell’s election.
Mike Florio gives an update on where things stand with Tyreek Hill, who reportedly assaulted a man on Father’s Day, and what action the NFL currently is taking.
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL has reached “the end of phase one” of their gambling policy enforcement and questions why players betting on their team to win affects the integrity of the game.
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return to expand their minds on Galaxy Brains, pondering Kenny Pickett’s praise by his Steelers teammates, Bryce Young’s infectious smile, and much more.
Dan Graziano joins Dan Patrick to discuss the recent NFL suspensions for gambling, the expectations for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers, the pressure on Sean McDermott and the running back financial market.
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of “Would You Rather”, debating if they’d rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Tim Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his experience as a player on Hard Knocks, what a possible New York Jets showing could look like and other NFL storylines.
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers is among a “handful” of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league’s gambling policy.
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on whether tight ends are underpaid, if teams will elevate the importance of the RB position and whether the NFL should start a spring league.
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
Mike Florio criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for blaming the slippery grass conditions in Super Bowl LVII on the players and explains why it should fall on the league instead.
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into how the NFLPA conducts its search for the Executive Director position and what the selection process looks like.
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments Derek Carr has made to the media and interprets what could’ve transpired at the end of Carr’s career in Las Vegas.
Mike Florio discusses Travis Kelce’s comments in Vanity Fair, his legacy as one of the great “pass catchers” in the NFL, his influence on the Kansas City Chiefs and his post-career plans.
Tom Pelissero joins the Dan Patrick Show and discusses the status of coaches like Sean McDermott, Mike McCarthy and Brandon Staley and other NFL storylines.
Mike Florio breaks down the Cleveland Browns’ reported disinterest in signing DeAndre Hopkins despite the star wide receiver’s relationship with Deshaun Watson.
Mike Florio unpacks how the NFL market in Germany continues to soar, after tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins sold out in just 15 minutes.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on Antonio Brown, the 49ers QB situation, player contract nuances if teams were in Europe full-time and more.
Mike Florio discusses why the NFL should make its officials full-time employees to make life easier for its referees.
Mike Florio discusses the possible avenues the NFL may take in the recent Tyreek Hill incident, how the 2017 Ezekiel Elliott situation could lay the groundwork for Hill and the effect of the 2014 personal conduct policy.
Mike Florio breaks down why the Jets and Dolphins are the primary landing options for free agent Dalvin Cook.
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the market for free agent running backs, Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty.
Mike Florio examines how the USFL’s use of a “sky judge” has led to a more exciting outcome and a more fair result, and explains why the NFL could benefit from that same concept.
Mike Florio uses the NBA draft to show how reporters can influence betting lines and gambling odds and discusses why the NFL has reason to be concerned.
Mike Florio discusses the recent contract extensions of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in the Bills organization, how Stefon Diggs will react and the PR and legal implications of using the word ‘Christian.’
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked his way into more trouble Friday, saying his comments on the A’s relocation were taken out of context -- a mistake, Mike Florio says, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would never make.
The NFL Players Association is set to elect a new executive director next week, and Mike Florio says the election process needs more transparency with rank-and-file members in order to strengthen the union.
Mike Florio unpacks the PFT PM mailbag to discuss if the Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray after this season, running back franchise tags, best NFL books to read this offseason and legal questions for the NFL.