Chris Simms Unbuttoned Videos
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick out the greatest players to represent the Jets in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Shaun Ellis, Kevin Mawae and Nick Mangold.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick their top five non-QBs from the Tennessee Titans in the 21st century, featuring Keith Bulluck, Jurrell Casey, Derrick Henry, Albert Haynesworth and Chris Johnson.
Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law and Devin McCourty are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the New England Patriot’s best non-quarterbacks of the 21st century.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Fred Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew, John Henderson, Rashean Mathis and Jalen Ramsey to decide the greatest Jags’ non-QB of the 21st century.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the greatest players, not including QBs, to represent Miami in the 21st century, featuring Ricky Williams, Jason Taylor, Cameron Wake, Zach Thomas and Xavien Howard.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on the greatest non-QBs to represent Indianapolis in the 21st century, featuring Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Adam Vinatieri.
J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Duane Brown and Arian Foster are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Houston Texans’ best 21st century non-QBs.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed identify the greatest players to represent the Bills in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including Fred Jackson, Matt Milano, Marcell Dareus, Tre’Davious White and even punter Brian Moorman.
Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Sebastian Janikowski, Rodney Hudson and Khalil Mack are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Las Vegas Raiders’ best 21st century non-quarterbacks.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Kansas City Chiefs’ best 21st century non-quarterbacks, including slam dunks Tony Gonzalez, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones and other names like Tyreek Hill and Will Shields.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate the greatest players to represent Cleveland in the 21st century, with the exception of QBs, featuring Nick Chubb, Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, Alex Mack and Myles Garrett.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Eric Weddle, Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson to assess who is the Chargers’ greatest non-QB of the 21st century.
Geno Atkins, Andrew Whitworth, A.J. Green, Chad Johnson and Willie Anderson are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Cincinnati Bengals’ best non-QBs of the 21st century.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Broncos’ greatest players of the 21st century who aren’t QBs, featuring Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Champ Bailey, Ryan Clady and Demaryius Thomas.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the greatest players to represent Baltimore in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Marshal Yanda and Jonathan Ogden.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Arizona Cardinals’ top non-quarterbacks of the 21st century, headlined by Chandler Jones.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed flesh out a line-heavy list of the best non-quarterbacks to play for the Vikings in the 21st century and consider whether Justin Jefferson has done enough to make the cut.
From the Legion of Boom to Beast Mode, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the best Seahawks of the 21st century outside of the quarterback position.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive on the greatest players to represent the 49ers in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, featuring Frank Gore, George Kittle, Joe Staley, Patrick Willis and Navorro Bowman.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the greatest Packers players of the 21st century, not including QBs, featuring Donald Driver, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Clay Matthews, Charles Woodson and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed zero in on the greatest non-QBs to represent the Rams in the 21st century, including Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson, Torry Holt, Orlando Pace, Aaron Donald and more.
From Calvin Johnson and Darius Slay to Jeff Backus and Ndamukong Suh, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a close look at the Lions’ best players in the 21st century who aren’t QBs.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the Bucs’ most elite players of the 21st century who aren’t QBs, featuring Mike Evans, Warren Sapp, Simeon Rice, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the greatest non-QBs to represent Chicago in the 21st century, including Olin Kreutz, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a close look at the top Saints’ players of the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including Alvin Kamara, Marques Colston, Jahri Evans, Will Smith, Cameron Jordan and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate who the best Commanders players of the 21st century are, not including QBs, such as Santana Moss, Trent Williams, London Fletcher, Ryan Kerrigan, DeAngelo Hall and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the top non-quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history, from Greg Olsen to Julius Peppers.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Eagles’ top non-QBs of the 21st century, including LeSean McCoy, Jason Peters, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Brian Dawkins and more.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect back on the greatest Falcons players who weren’t QBs in the 21st century, featuring Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, John Abraham, Keith Brooking and more.