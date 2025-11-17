Examining Darnold's 'bad day' against Rams

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has dominated tennis in 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sunday Aftermath: Falcons’ injury woes, Josh Jacobs’ knee issue and more
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Mitchell, Knueppel merit respect for play
Buccaneers had ‘no answer’ to Bills’ Allen
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has dominated tennis in 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sunday Aftermath: Falcons’ injury woes, Josh Jacobs’ knee issue and more
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Mitchell, Knueppel merit respect for play
Buccaneers had ‘no answer’ to Bills’ Allen
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Examining Darnold's 'bad day' against Rams
November 17, 2025 11:56 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers share their biggest takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams' 21-19 win over Seattle Seahawks where Sam Darnold threw four interceptions on the night.
Related Videos
09:59
Buccaneers had ‘no answer’ to Bills’ Allen
05:49
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
03:32
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
02:59
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals
09:17
Bills can’t rely on Allen to ‘do everything’
01:17
Jaguars dismantle Chargers in Week 11
01:12
Ravens earn ‘good win’ vs. Browns in Week 11
06:30
McCarthy continues to be ‘underwhelming’
05:13
Packers don’t look the part despite win
07:05
Unpacking Lions’ offensive struggles vs. Eagles
07:57
Broncos defend Nix amid criticism
02:56
Chiefs in ‘unchartered territory’ after 5-5 start
13:26
DPI call in Lions vs. Eagles ‘inexcusable’ - Simms
14:08
Campbell was ‘overly aggressive’ vs. Eagles
05:51
Eagles defense makes statement in win over Lions
04:46
Crystal ball: KC outlook, Darnold, BUF catching NE
07:38
Dean details how Eagles hit their stride
02:33
Goff struggles against Eagles in Philly
50
Highlights: Eagles’ defense locks down Lions
02:02
Davis: Eagles ‘outmatched’ Lions’ physicality
01:03
Lions defense stops tush push on fourth-and-inches
53
Hurts muscles into end zone on tush push
03:43
Speed Round: NFL Week 11 Great Best/Worst Debate
02:39
Allen ‘puts his cape on’ in six-TD showing vs. TB
03:08
Broncos ‘slayed the dragon’ in win against Chiefs
36
LAR will be a ‘challenge’ for TB on SNF in Week 12
47
Williams kicks it into light speed on TD run
01:00
DeJean picks off Goff after tip by Davis
14
Jacobs has ‘encouraging’ initial exam on knee
01:24
Coaches’ perspective: Campbell calling plays
Latest Clips
04:30
Mitchell, Knueppel merit respect for play
02:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
02:50
Leerdam, Kok finish gold-silver in 1000m in SLC
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
01:58
Highlights: Jazz escape Bulls in double OT win
01:59
Highlights: Hawks rally late for road win vs. Suns
01:58
HLs: Flagg, Mavs fend off Blazers in OT battle
06:58
Team Casper dethrones Team Shuster at U.S. Trials
01:54
Highlights: KD, Rockets outlast Magic in OT win
01:58
Highlights: Moody powers Warriors past Pelicans
01:56
Highlights: MPJ drops 34, Nets breeze past Wizards
04:06
USA smashes women’s team pursuit American record
49
Week 11 updates: Rodgers, Ramsey-Chase incident
43
Remembering Hall of Famer Kenny Easley
01:59
Highlights: Fox’s big night leads Spurs past Kings
02:00
HLs: Celtics hang on for tight win over Clippers
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
48
Young is proud of Panthers’ ability to ‘finish’
07:15
Liu claims first Grand Prix title at Skate America
12:39
Manganello edges out women’s mass start win in SLC
56
Williams: We ‘live in the known’
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
03:26
Kok breaks 500m world record, Jackson sets US mark
13:24
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: ARG 33, SCO 24
42
Allen ‘inspired’ by Shavers’ growth in Buffalo
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
06:19
USA breaks own men’s team pursuit world record
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
04:55
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue