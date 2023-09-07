 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Rangers All-Star Garcia leaves after coming down hard trying to rob Astros of homer
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Marlins’ postseason hopes take a hit as Alcantara and Soler land on injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch College Football

Top College Football Videos

nbc_cfb_nd_howardcrossIII_230906.jpg
15:04
Cross III thriving off mindset of domination
nbc_cfb_b1gtalknebraska_230906.jpg
04:49
Nebraska’s Sims showed ‘promise’ in Week 1
nbc_cfb_b1gtalkpsuwvurecap_230906.jpg
03:11
PSU, Allar made strong first impression vs. WVU
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_sanders_230906.jpg
02:20
Deion and Shedeur Sanders thriving on ‘big stage’
nbc_cfb_b1gtalk_charlotteumdpreview_230906.jpg
07:42
Expect ‘chippy’ game between Charlotte-Maryland
nbc_pff_wisconisnwashstate_230906.jpg
02:16
Impact players in Wisconsin vs. Washington State
nbc_pff_unlvmichigan_230906.jpg
02:59
Top impact players in Michigan vs. UNLV
nbc_pff_notredamencstate_230906.jpg
02:29
Top impact players in Notre Dame vs. NC State