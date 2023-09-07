 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Rangers All-Star Garcia leaves after coming down hard trying to rob Astros of homer
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Marlins’ postseason hopes take a hit as Alcantara and Soler land on injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Football Videos

nbc_cfb_nd_howardcrossIII_230906.jpg
15:04
Cross III thriving off mindset of domination
Graduate student defensive lineman Howard Cross III talks about the mental approach of this year’s Notre Dame team, how he has adopted a confident mindset and what he has learned about football from his father.
nbc_cfb_b1gtalknebraska_230906.jpg
04:49
Nebraska’s Sims showed ‘promise’ in Week 1
Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle discuss the importance of Matt Rhule keeping QB Jeff Sims confident and how Nebraska can give themselves a chance against red-hot Boulder in Week 2.
nbc_cfb_b1gtalkpsuwvurecap_230906.jpg
03:11
PSU, Allar made strong first impression vs. WVU
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss on B1G Talk Penn State’s Week 1 victory, in which Drew Allar and co. made a strong opening statement against an improved West Virginia team.
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_sanders_230906.jpg
02:20
Deion and Shedeur Sanders thriving on ‘big stage’
Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle discuss the “great working relationship” between family members Deion and Shedeur Sanders, which is off to a hot start following Colorado’s big victory over TCU in Week 1.
nbc_cfb_b1gtalk_charlotteumdpreview_230906.jpg
07:42
Expect ‘chippy’ game between Charlotte-Maryland
Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle preview the Week 2 Charlotte-Maryland matchup, which features the “dynamic” Taulia Tagovailoa for the Terrapins and first-time college football head coach Biff Poggi.
nbc_pff_wisconisnwashstate_230906.jpg
02:16
Impact players in Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Pro Football Focus previews the Wisconsin-Washington State matchup, including Tanner Mordecai and the stellar Badger run game and Cameron Ward and Lincoln Victor for the Cougars.
nbc_pff_unlvmichigan_230906.jpg
02:59
Top impact players in Michigan vs. UNLV
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Michigan-UNLV Week 2 matchup, including J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson for the Wolverines and Doug Brumfield and Jayden Thomas for the Rebels.
nbc_pff_notredamencstate_230906.jpg
02:29
Top impact players in Notre Dame vs. NC State
Pro Football Focus previews the players to watch in the matchup between Notre Dame and NC State, including Sam Hartman and Audric Estime for the Fighting Irish and Brennan Armstrong and Kevin Concepcion for the Wolfpack.
nbc_cfb_bigtenhlsrip_230903.jpg
01:38
Best moments around college football in Week 1
The Big Ten College Countdown crew runs through the top highlights from around college football in Week 1, including Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue.
nbc_cfb_gobigmichiganstate_230902.jpg
01:48
Can Tucker get Michigan State back on track?
The Go B1G or Go Home crew react to Michigan State’s commanding win over Central Michigan, break down whether Mel Tucker can get the Spartans back on track and how the defense can improve after Week 1.
nbc_cfb_drewallarallthrows_230902.jpg
10:24
Every Allar attempt from opening win over WVU
Drew Allar burst on the scene in his first start, completing 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia. Check out all of his throws!
nbc_cfb_westvpenntds_230902.jpg
05:27
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
Look back on all of the touchdown scored in Penn State’s commanding win vs. West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in Week 1.
nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg
11:57
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU
Sophomore QB Drew Allar threw three touchdowns to propel No. 7 Penn State to a commanding 38-15 victory over West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in Week 1.
nbc_cfb_jamesfranklininterview_230902.jpg
50
Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win
Head coach James Franklin talks about the adjustments Penn State made to pull away from West Virginia and what he saw from quarterback Drew Allar.
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd3_230902.jpg
48
Allar finds McClain for third TD of game vs. WVU
Drew Allar continues his strong season-opening performance with a 25-yard pass to Malik McClain, who stiff arms West Virginia defenders and forces himself into the end zone for the score.
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd2_230902.jpg
47
Lambert-Smith scores second TD of game vs. WVU
Drew Allar lofts a pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who jumps up in the back of the end zone to score his second touchdown of the game, giving Penn State a two-score lead vs. West Virginia.
nbc_cfb_pennsingletontd_230802.jpg
40
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
Running back Nicholas Singleton runs up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown to give Penn State a lead over West Virginia in the second quarter.
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd_230902.jpg
01:00
Allar throws big TD to Lambert-Smith in hot start
The Drew Allar era at Penn State begins as the sophomore QB connects with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 72-yard touchdown on the team’s opening drive vs. West Virginia in Week 1.
nbc_bcc_allarrobinsonint_230902.jpg
02:00
Allar ready to step in as Penn State’s leader
Michael Robinson talks with Drew Allar about managing expectations as Penn State’s quarterback, stepping into Sean Clifford’s shoes and more.
nbc_bcc_ahmednicolehit_230902.jpg
01:15
Recapping the biggest Week 1 CFB storylines
Nicole Auerbach joins Ahmed Fareed to give her biggest takeaways from Week 1 of the college football season, specifically with QBs Kyle McCord, Chandler Morris and Cade McNamara.
nbc_bcc_deionsandersdisc_230902.jpg
04:35
Sanders ‘absolute’ in confidence after CU upset
The Big Ten College Countdown crew reacts to Colorado’s upset victory over TCU and Deion Sanders’ comments after the game about why he and his team attract attention.
nbc_cfb_ndfreemanint_230902.jpg
01:24
Freeman proud of ND’s adjustments in win over TSU
Marcus Freeman shares his thoughts on Notre Dame’s 56-3 win over Tennessee State and his respect for Tigers head coach Eddie George.
nbc_cfb_tennstndlites_230902.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Tennessee State
Notre Dame scored early and often against Tennessee State, cruising to a 56-3 win behind a solid performance from QB Sam Hartman and another dominant defensive showing.
nbc_ctb_ndpick6_230902.jpg
52
Lewis extends Notre Dame’s huge lead with pick-six
Clarence Lewis extends Notre Dame’s huge lead over Tennessee State with a 28-yard pick six late in the third quarter.
nbc_ctb_ndpricetd_230902.jpg
36
Price earns 40-yard TD after Hartman escapes sack
Sam Hartman evades a sack from a blitzing Tennessee State before dishing to Jadarian Price, who takes it all the way to the house for a 40-yard Notre Dame score.
nbc_cfb_ndtyreetd_230902.jpg
43
Tyree dives into end zone for 24-yard TD
Notre Dame WR Chris Tyree gets open and hauls in a pass from Sam Hartman before diving into the end zone for a 24-yard score and 18-point second-quarter lead.
nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_mccarthyallpasses_230902.jpg
04:24
Every McCarthy completion from Week 1 win vs. ECU
Look back on every completion from J.J. McCarthy’s strong performance vs. ECU where he finished 26 of 30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns, including 15 straight completions in the first half.
nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_alltouchdowns_230902.jpg
02:08
Every touchdown from Michigan’s Week 1 victory
Take a look back at every touchdown score from Michigan’s dominating 30-3 win vs. East Carolina in Week 1.
nbc_cfb_ndbryantint_230902.jpg
54
ND’s Henderson makes diving interception vs. TSU
Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson makes a diving interception to get the Fighting Irish the ball back in the 2nd quarter against Tennessee State.
nbc_cfb_ndhartmantd_230902.jpg
35
ND’s Hartman leapfrogs TSU defender for touchdown
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman clears a Tennessee State defender for a 4-yard touchdown, putting the Fighting Irish up 11 in the second quarter.
