College Football Videos

Graduate student defensive lineman Howard Cross III talks about the mental approach of this year’s Notre Dame team, how he has adopted a confident mindset and what he has learned about football from his father.
Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle discuss the importance of Matt Rhule keeping QB Jeff Sims confident and how Nebraska can give themselves a chance against red-hot Boulder in Week 2.
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss on B1G Talk Penn State’s Week 1 victory, in which Drew Allar and co. made a strong opening statement against an improved West Virginia team.
Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle discuss the “great working relationship” between family members Deion and Shedeur Sanders, which is off to a hot start following Colorado’s big victory over TCU in Week 1.
Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle preview the Week 2 Charlotte-Maryland matchup, which features the “dynamic” Taulia Tagovailoa for the Terrapins and first-time college football head coach Biff Poggi.
Pro Football Focus previews the Wisconsin-Washington State matchup, including Tanner Mordecai and the stellar Badger run game and Cameron Ward and Lincoln Victor for the Cougars.
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Michigan-UNLV Week 2 matchup, including J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson for the Wolverines and Doug Brumfield and Jayden Thomas for the Rebels.
Pro Football Focus previews the players to watch in the matchup between Notre Dame and NC State, including Sam Hartman and Audric Estime for the Fighting Irish and Brennan Armstrong and Kevin Concepcion for the Wolfpack.
The Big Ten College Countdown crew runs through the top highlights from around college football in Week 1, including Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue.
The Go B1G or Go Home crew react to Michigan State’s commanding win over Central Michigan, break down whether Mel Tucker can get the Spartans back on track and how the defense can improve after Week 1.
Drew Allar burst on the scene in his first start, completing 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia. Check out all of his throws!
Look back on all of the touchdown scored in Penn State’s commanding win vs. West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in Week 1.
Sophomore QB Drew Allar threw three touchdowns to propel No. 7 Penn State to a commanding 38-15 victory over West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in Week 1.
Head coach James Franklin talks about the adjustments Penn State made to pull away from West Virginia and what he saw from quarterback Drew Allar.
Drew Allar continues his strong season-opening performance with a 25-yard pass to Malik McClain, who stiff arms West Virginia defenders and forces himself into the end zone for the score.
Drew Allar lofts a pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who jumps up in the back of the end zone to score his second touchdown of the game, giving Penn State a two-score lead vs. West Virginia.
Running back Nicholas Singleton runs up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown to give Penn State a lead over West Virginia in the second quarter.
The Drew Allar era at Penn State begins as the sophomore QB connects with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 72-yard touchdown on the team’s opening drive vs. West Virginia in Week 1.
Michael Robinson talks with Drew Allar about managing expectations as Penn State’s quarterback, stepping into Sean Clifford’s shoes and more.
Nicole Auerbach joins Ahmed Fareed to give her biggest takeaways from Week 1 of the college football season, specifically with QBs Kyle McCord, Chandler Morris and Cade McNamara.
The Big Ten College Countdown crew reacts to Colorado’s upset victory over TCU and Deion Sanders’ comments after the game about why he and his team attract attention.
Marcus Freeman shares his thoughts on Notre Dame’s 56-3 win over Tennessee State and his respect for Tigers head coach Eddie George.
Notre Dame scored early and often against Tennessee State, cruising to a 56-3 win behind a solid performance from QB Sam Hartman and another dominant defensive showing.
Clarence Lewis extends Notre Dame’s huge lead over Tennessee State with a 28-yard pick six late in the third quarter.
Sam Hartman evades a sack from a blitzing Tennessee State before dishing to Jadarian Price, who takes it all the way to the house for a 40-yard Notre Dame score.
Notre Dame WR Chris Tyree gets open and hauls in a pass from Sam Hartman before diving into the end zone for a 24-yard score and 18-point second-quarter lead.
Look back on every completion from J.J. McCarthy’s strong performance vs. ECU where he finished 26 of 30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns, including 15 straight completions in the first half.
Take a look back at every touchdown score from Michigan’s dominating 30-3 win vs. East Carolina in Week 1.
Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson makes a diving interception to get the Fighting Irish the ball back in the 2nd quarter against Tennessee State.
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman clears a Tennessee State defender for a 4-yard touchdown, putting the Fighting Irish up 11 in the second quarter.