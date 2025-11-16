 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
kiyan.jpg
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel
NCAA Football: Iowa at Southern California
No. 17 USC scores final 19 points, keeps CFP hopes alive with 26-21 win over Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nattitlecontenders_251115.jpg
Who are the legit national championship teams?
nbc_cfb_osutd3_251115.jpg
Peoples hurdles UCLA defender on way to end zone
nbc_cfb_osutd2_251115.jpg
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
Olson scores 20, No. 14 Michigan women overwhelm No. 18 Notre Dame 93-54 in Shamrock Classic
kiyan.jpg
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel
NCAA Football: Iowa at Southern California
No. 17 USC scores final 19 points, keeps CFP hopes alive with 26-21 win over Iowa

Top Clips

Who are the legit national championship teams?
Who are the legit national championship teams?
nbc_cfb_osutd3_251115.jpg
Peoples hurdles UCLA defender on way to end zone
nbc_cfb_osutd2_251115.jpg
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
HLs: Notre Dame swept in series by No. 1 MSU

November 15, 2025 09:11 PM
The woes roll on for Notre Dame hockey, losing 3-1 on home ice to No. 1 Michigan State as the Fighting Irish get swept and remain winless in Big Ten conference play.

nbc_cfb_nattitlecontenders_251115.jpg
01:26
Who are the legit national championship teams?
nbc_cfb_osutd3_251115.jpg
01:57
Peoples hurdles UCLA defender on way to end zone
nbc_cfb_osutd2_251115.jpg
46
Sayin hits Rodgers for OSU touchdown vs. UCLA
nbc_nba_cleandmemphis_251115.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
Oly_fswom_skateamerica_Liushort_251115.jpg
06:16
Liu in 2nd after emotional short program at Skate
nbc_cfb_osutd1_251115.jpg
45
Jackson plows in for Ohio State touchdown
nbc_cfb_smithonehandcatch_251115.jpg
36
Smith makes incredible one-handed catch vs. UCLA
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_usmnt_usavpar_251115.jpg
08:28
Highlights: USMNT vs. Paraguay (En Español)
nbc_cfb_oudefalabama_251115.jpg
02:04
Where does Alabama now fit in CFP picture?
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
usmnt_2_raw.jpg
01:27
Balogun fires USMNT ahead of Paraguay 2-1
Oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251115_V2.jpg
03:20
Jordan Stolz speeds to 500m win in Salt Lake City
nbc_usmnt_pargoal1_251115.jpg
01:02
Arce buries header to move Paraguay level
nbc_usmnt_usagoal1_251115.jpg
01:25
Reyna heads Arfsten’s pass in for USMNT lead
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
04:33
Highlights: Michigan dominates Notre Dame
Oly_ssm1500_slc_stolzwin_251115.jpg
03:58
Jordan Stolz clinches third gold at World Cup open
oly_cuwom_trailspeterson_251115.jpg
09:44
Team Peterson wins series vs. Cousins at Trials
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_nba_mannixhit_251115.jpg
02:55
Unpacking Pelicans’ decision to fire HC Green
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
22:14
Team Dwyer/Emt sweeps Team Ricker/Samsa
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
nbc_cbb_clemson_gt_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_fnia_hutchinson_251115.jpg
07:07
Hutchinson: Practicing hard ‘required’ for Lions
nbc_rugby_engvnz_251115.jpg
15:25
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: ENG 33, NZ 19
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3