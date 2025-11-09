 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2025 season
NCAA Football: Oregon at Iowa
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left

Top Clips

labaron_philon.jpg
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2025 season
NCAA Football: Oregon at Iowa
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left

Top Clips

labaron_philon.jpg
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy

Watch Now

Carr and Love reflect on Notre Dame's win vs. Navy

November 8, 2025 10:50 PM
CJ Carr and Jeremiyah Love discuss Notre Dame's impressive showing in a win vs. Navy, breaking down what worked so well for the Fighting Irish.

nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
07:48
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
MarcusFreeman11-8.jpg
04:42
Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances
JeremiyahvsNavy.jpg
01:40
Highlights: Love impresses vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_freeman_intrv_251108.jpg
48
Freeman ‘proud’ of Notre Dame after win vs. Navy
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251108.jpg
02:01
Fickell, Becker lead top showings of Week 11
nbc_rtf_vandytulane_251108.jpg
04:13
Where does Pavia fit in Heisman race?
nbc_rtf_secresults_251108.jpg
03:41
Texas A&M can win different styles of games
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251108.jpg
02:25
Oregon survives in ‘gritty’ win vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251108.jpg
03:06
Texas Tech ‘well-positioned’ for CFP
nbc_rtf_indianawin_251108.jpg
06:16
Indiana defeats Penn State in dramatic fashion
nbc_cfb_nd_td_7_251108.jpg
52
Washington’s TD expands Notre Dame’s lead vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_tf_5_251108v2.jpg
55
Carr and Smith connect on 34-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_nd_td_4_love_251108.jpg
01:03
Love somehow stays up on incredible touchdown run
nbc_cfb_nd_td_3_251108.jpg
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_td2_251108.jpg
48
Price scores ND’s second touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_navy_td1_251108.jpg
54
Navy’s Woodson sneaks it in for TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_nd_td1_251108.jpg
01:15
Love powers in for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_pregame_indiana_penn_251108.jpg
02:32
Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State?
nbc_bte_oregoniowa_251106.jpg
01:37
Expect Oregon vs. Iowa to be low-scoring affair
nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
02:12
Missouri a smart pick to cover at home vs. A&M
nbc_bte_byutexas_251106.jpg
01:47
Can Texas Tech cover 10-point spread against BYU?
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
02:14
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
05:13
LSU, Iowa, FSU, BYU lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251105.jpg
04:39
Oregon has ‘something to prove’ vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_wakevirginia_251105.jpg
03:14
Virginia needs to ‘take care of business’ vs. Wake
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251105.jpg
11:21
Can Texas, FSU end season on winning streaks?
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251105.jpg
03:15
BYU vs. Texas Tech headlines Week 11
nbc_rtf_freezefired_251105.jpg
06:52
Freeze’s Auburn firing felt ‘inevitable’
nbc_rtf_cfpreax_251105.jpg
15:02
Analyzing the first CFP rankings of 2025
nbc_roto_lsuvsbama_251105.jpg
02:16
Take Bama over LSU, bet on Tigers WR Anderson

labaron_philon.jpg
02:53
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
04:55
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
01:57
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors
nbc_nba_bullsandcavs_251108.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Late surge powers Cavs to victory
nbc_nba_spursandpelicans_251108.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Fox guides Spurs to win in debut
nbc_nba_pormia_261108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Jovic leads MIA to victory over POR
nbc_nba_lalatl_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks rout Lakers at home
nbc_nba_dallaswash_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Marshall lifts Mavs over Wizards
nbc_cfb_iupsuhl_251108.jpg
04:57
Highlights: No. 2 Indiana stuns Penn State late
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_mcbb_avdalas_251108.jpg
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
nbc_mcbb_vtvprov_251108.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nebraska_minnesota_vb_251108__370060.jpg
06:31
HLs: No. 1 Nebraska VB sweeps No. 22 Minnesota
nbc_pl_plupdate_251108.jpg
09:10
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewolhl_251108.jpg
10:36
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
03:00
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
01:40
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_rugby_fravrsahl_251108.jpg
15:50
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 32, FRA 17
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
02:31
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251108.jpg
01:27
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_b1g_ohiovpurdue_251108.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Smith torches Purdue for Ohio State
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251108.jpg
01:17
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s second
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251108.jpg
01:43
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunars_251108.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11