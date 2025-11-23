 Skip navigation
Top News

Takeaways from Week 13 of College Football: Oregon proves it, Jeremiyah Love to New York
NCAA Football: Southern California at Oregon
Moore throws 2 TD passes and No. 6 Oregon derails No. 16 USC’s CFP hopes with a 42-27 win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 07 Oakland at Purdue
Cluff powers No. 1 Purdue over No. 15 Texas Tech in the Bahamas, 86-56

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets

Watch Now

Pavia, Stroman step up in Week 13

November 22, 2025 11:06 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry hand out their helmet stickers to the players who impressed them in Week 13.

nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP resume by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
nbc_rtf_osumichiganpreview_251122.jpg
03:20
Can Ohio State get over Michigan hump?
nbc_rtf_heismanconvo_251122.jpg
07:23
Heisman race heating up entering rivalry week
nbc_rtf_miamind_251122.jpg
04:25
Miami, Notre Dame jockey for playoff positioning
nbc_cfb_psunebhl_251122.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Penn State beats down Nebraska
nbc_cfb_psusmith_251122.jpg
03:12
Could Smith lay claim to Penn State HC gig?
nbc_cfb_allensingletonint_251122.jpg
01:38
Allen, Singleton ring in senior night together
nbc_cfb_smithint_251122.jpg
01:38
Penn State’s Smith: ‘It’s my locker room’
nbc_cfb_allenrecordtd_251122.jpg
01:17
Allen sets Penn State rushing record before TD
nbc_cfb_nebtd1_251122.jpg
44
Lateef gets Nebraska into the end zone
nbc_cfb_psufuture_251122.jpg
04:31
What direction should Penn State go at HC?
nbc_cfb_singletontd2_251122.jpg
01:36
Singleton ties Barkley’s Penn State TD record
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_251122.jpg
03:17
Highlights: Love dominates vs. Syracuse
nbc_cfb_pennstatetd1_251122.jpg
01:12
Allen’s 50-yard dash sets up PSU TD
nbc_cfb_singeltontd_251122.jpg
46
Singleton punches in a Penn State score
nbc_cfb_ndsyrhl_251122.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Notre Dame jumps all over Syracuse
nbc_cfb_ndsyrrecap_251122.jpg
03:57
Notre Dame ‘without a doubt’ an elite team in CFB
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251122.jpg
01:12
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse
nbc_cfb_ndvsmiamichat_251122.jpg
05:15
Where will Notre Dame-Miami playoff debate land?
nbc_cfb_nd4tds_251122.jpg
03:08
Notre Dame opens with four TDs in eight minutes
nbc_cfb_lovetd3_251122.jpg
01:39
Love runs away for 68-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251122.jpg
01:49
Price matches Love’s TD with one of his own
nbc_cfb_ndpick62_251122.jpg
01:20
Moore puts ND up 21-0 before offense takes field
nbc_cfb_nddefensetd2_251122.jpg
01:56
Talich returns blocked punt for Notre Dame TD
nbc_cfb_notredamepick6_251122.jpg
02:01
Stroman pick-six gives Notre Dame early lead

nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_cfb_michvsmaryland_251122.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
Rutgers_OSU_251122.jpg
04:09
Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers
usc_oregon_251122.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 7 Oregon fends off No. 15 USC at home
nbc_nba_memvsdal_251122.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
nbc_nba_detvsmil_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
nbc_nba_wshvschi_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
nbc_fnia_whatdrivesstafford_251122.jpg
04:48
Stafford ‘never had as much fun’ as this year
nbc_nba_atlvsnop_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Porzingis powers Hawks to win vs. Pels
nbc_Cfb_allentd_251122.jpg
41
Allen punishes Nebraska defense for Penn State TD
usf_minn_bb_hl_251122.jpg
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
nbc_nba_nykvsorl_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Magic, Knicks go to blows in Orlando
nbc_fnia_staffordintrv_251122.jpg
22:04
Stafford using lessons from past to fuel success
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
oly_ssm1500_stolz_251122.jpg
04:08
Stolz soars to 1500m gold at Calgary World Cup
oly_ssw1500_bowepodium_251122.jpg
03:48
Bowe secures 1500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
lac_cha.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
nbc_cfb_lovetd_251122.jpg
01:30
Love breaks off long touchdown run vs. Syracuse
oly_ssm500_stoltzpodium_251122.jpg
03:03
Stolz skates to 500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
nbc_pl_howeintr_251122.jpg
02:53
Howe: Newcastle ‘close to our very best’ v. City
nbc_pl_pepintr_251122.jpg
02:16
Guardiola assesses City’s performance in loss
nbc_pl_update_251122.jpg
09:20
PL Update: Forest run riot at Anfield
nbc_rugby_irevrsa_251122.jpg
16:35
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 24, IRE 13
nbc_pl_newmc_251122.jpg
13:11
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City