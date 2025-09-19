 Skip navigation
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
2025 College Football Rankings Week 5 Top 25: Indiana, Texas Tech, OU trending UP! Nebraska, Clemson OUT!
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four
Michael Kim fends off Brooks Koepka and others to win DP World Tour’s French Open

nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
2025 College Football Rankings Week 5 Top 25: Indiana, Texas Tech, OU trending UP! Nebraska, Clemson OUT!
FedEx Open de France 2025 - Day Four
Michael Kim fends off Brooks Koepka and others to win DP World Tour’s French Open

nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBASeattle StormNoelle Quinn

Noelle
Quinn

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Wilson scores 38, Young has go-ahead basket as the Aces beat the Storm 74-73 to reach WNBA semis
A’ja Wilson scored 38 points to tie a playoff career high, Jackie Young had a go-ahead follow shot with 12.4 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 74-73 on Thursday night to secure a spot in the WNBA semifinals.
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
September 19, 2025 07:52 AM
Relieve Thursday night's exciting Round 1 playoff matchups, as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 74-73 and the Indiana Fever took the Dream 87-85. The Fever and the Aces head to the semifinals and will play on Sunday.
Storm force deciding Game 3 with 86-83 victory over Aces after closing on 16-4 run
Aces beat Storm 102-77 in playoff opener after winning final 16 regular-season games
A’ja Wilson’s incredible season earns her a second straight AP Player of the Year award
WNBA playoffs: New York aims to repeat, Minnesota seeks redemption, Clark sidelined
WNBA Playoffs 2025: Schedule, format, how to watch, and more
WNBA playoff matchups decided on last day of the regular season

Latest Player News

  Noelle Quinn
    SEA Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    Noelle Quinn’s contract will not be renewed by the Storm.
    After taking over for former Storm head coach Dan Hughes six games into the 2021 WNBA season, Quinn had served as the organization’s latest head coach up until Sunday, when the team announced it wouldn’t be renewing Quinn’s contract. Days before the parting of ways, the Storm lost to the Aces in a series-deciding Game 3, marking the third straight season Seattle had failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Quinn had previously served as a Storm assistant and also played five years for Seattle, winning a championship in her final season as a player (2018).