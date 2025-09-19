After taking over for former Storm head coach Dan Hughes six games into the 2021 WNBA season, Quinn had served as the organization’s latest head coach up until Sunday, when the team announced it wouldn’t be renewing Quinn’s contract. Days before the parting of ways, the Storm lost to the Aces in a series-deciding Game 3, marking the third straight season Seattle had failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Quinn had previously served as a Storm assistant and also played five years for Seattle, winning a championship in her final season as a player (2018).