A’ja Wilson scored 38 points to tie a playoff career high, Jackie Young had a go-ahead follow shot with 12.4 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 74-73 on Thursday night to secure a spot in the WNBA semifinals.
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
Relieve Thursday night's exciting Round 1 playoff matchups, as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 74-73 and the Indiana Fever took the Dream 87-85. The Fever and the Aces head to the semifinals and will play on Sunday.
Up Next
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
Relieve Thursday night's exciting Round 1 playoff matchups, as the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 74-73 and the Indiana Fever took the Dream 87-85. The Fever and the Aces head to the semifinals and will play on Sunday.
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
Natalie Esquire and Owen Pence check in from the WNBA Playoffs, where a 'sharp' Mercury team has reigning champs Liberty cornered, the Storm finally ended the Aces' win streak and the Fever are hitting a stride.
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
Watch the top plays from two WNBA playoff games on Tuesday night, where Kelsey Mitchell helped the Fever stay alive with a victory over the Dream and the Storm broke a postseason drought with a comeback against the Aces.
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss how well the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx performed in their respective Game 1s to start the WNBA Playoffs and whether they will meet in the WNBA Finals.
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Check out top plays from the WNBA's first playoff games Sunday, September 14 including the New York Liberty winning in overtime while the Aces, Lynx and Dream all win comfortably in their respective matchups.
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
Relive the top highlights from Tuesday night's slate of WNBA games, including a thriller between the Storm and Valkyries, a win from the Fever against the Lynx and another tight game between the Mercury and Sparks.
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
Check out the top highlights from Friday night's WNBA matchups, including the Fever moving closer to playoff berth with a win versus Sky and Dream's Rhyne Howard scoring nine 3-pointers in the 104-85 win over the Sparks.
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick unpack Seattle Storm's upcoming crucial match vs. the New York Liberty, highlighting why they expect the Storm to win against a Liberty team that has lost twice in a row.
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Check out top plays from the WNBA's slate of games on September 1, including the Los Angeles Sparks getting a crucial win, Minnesota dominating at home and the Atlanta Dream stacking another win.