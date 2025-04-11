Other games will include two between New York and Minnesota in a WNBA Finals rematch; a matchup of projected No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and Dallas against Clark’s Fever; and Atlanta’s Brittney Griner facing her old Phoenix squad.
Highlights: Sellers' top moments from senior year
Look back on the best highlights from Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers' 2024-25 season, where she averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Terrapins.
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
Meghan McKeown explains to Nicole Auerbach her predictions for picks 1-5 in the WNBA draft, including which player will go No. 2 after Paige Bueckers, how Washington will navigate back-to-back picks and more.
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10
Meghan McKeown runs through her predictions for picks 6-10 in the WNBA draft, including where Shyanne Sellers will fall, Hailey Van Lith's potential at the next level and the best landing spot for Georgia Amoore.
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack their 2025 WNBA Draft predictions, including how things change after the recent NCAA Tournament finish and how certain player decisions have shaken up the draft.
Cash’s thoughts on WNBA free agency movement
On Her Turf's Natalie Esquire talks with Hall of Famer and New Orleans Pelicans Senior VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash at The Sports Power Brunch about supporting women in high-level positions.
Take Rose BC’s Unrivaled title seriously
Rose BC was picked by many to struggle in Unrivaled, and its players clearly didn't forget that on their way to the league's inaugural championship.
Why Unrivaled’s inaugural season was a ‘success’
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack Unrivaled's inaugural season, explaining why the league's social media presence, it's emphasis on childcare support and engaging 1-on-1 tournament made it a success.
Marsh: Reese, Cardoso have ‘big things’ coming
Chicago Sky HC Tyler Marsh sits down with Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin to discuss what excites him about Ariel Atkins, how he sees Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso developing and more.
GSW’s Curry to Lynx star Williams: ‘You a dawg’
Lynx star Courtney Williams joins Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin to share why Unrivaled play is getting "spicy," reflect on the WNBA's presence at NBA All-Star Weekend, and offer thoughts on Diana Taurasi's retirement.