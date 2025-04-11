 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
Masters 2025: Brooks Koepka makes 8 on 18 to miss cut
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau goes on early birdie run to shoot 68 Friday

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
Masters 2025: Brooks Koepka makes 8 on 18 to miss cut
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau goes on early birdie run to shoot 68 Friday

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WNBAWNBA Unsigned Free Agent

Unsigned
Free Agent

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Angel Reese, Sky will tip off new WNBA Rivals Week in August
Other games will include two between New York and Minnesota in a WNBA Finals rematch; a matchup of projected No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and Dallas against Clark’s Fever; and Atlanta’s Brittney Griner facing her old Phoenix squad.
Highlights: Sellers' top moments from senior year
April 11, 2025 03:13 PM
Look back on the best highlights from Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers' 2024-25 season, where she averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Terrapins.
Up Next
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
2:33
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year
Now Playing
citron.jpg
4:13
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
Now Playing
haileyvanlith.jpg
5:00
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10
Now Playing
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
Now Playing
nbc_oht_cashint_250324.jpg
4:25
Cash’s thoughts on WNBA free agency movement
Now Playing
nbc_oht_unrivaledrose_250320.jpg
8:34
Take Rose BC’s Unrivaled title seriously
Now Playing
nbc_oht_unrivaledszn_250320.jpg
15:26
Why Unrivaled’s inaugural season was a ‘success’
Now Playing
nbc_oht_marshintvv2_250306.jpg
21:54
Marsh: Reese, Cardoso have ‘big things’ coming
Now Playing
ohtcourtneyimage.jpg
19:21
GSW’s Curry to Lynx star Williams: ‘You a dawg’
Now Playing
nbc_oht_taurasiretirement_250226.jpg
22:25
How Taurasi left a lasting impact on the WNBA
Now Playing

Rotoworld Player News