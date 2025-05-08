Signed by the Valkyries in mid-April, Toure made the most of her final opportunity to show the Valkyries’ decision-makers what she can do in a game setting. The 30-year-old guard shot 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and led all scorers in Sunday’s preseason finale. Toure only played three minutes in Golden State’s May 6 loss to the Sparks, so her performance against the Mercury may not guarantee the veteran a spot on the final roster. Teams have until May 15 to finalize their rosters, and the Valkyries begin their debut season on May 16 against the Sparks.