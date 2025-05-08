Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
WNBA
Golden State Valkyries
Mamignan Toure
MT
Mamignan
Toure
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
May 8, 2025 03:34 PM
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams react to the encouraging turnout for the Golden State Valkyries, Sonia Citron's "Welcome to the WNBA" moment and more.
Up Next
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
Now Playing
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
May 8, 2025 03:34 PM
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams react to the encouraging turnout for the Golden State Valkyries, Sonia Citron's "Welcome to the WNBA" moment and more.
Latest Player News
Mamignan Toure
GSV
G
#28
Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
Mamignan Toure finished Sunday’s exhibition victory over the Mercury with 19 points (7-of-13 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs) and four three-pointers.
Signed by the Valkyries in mid-April, Toure made the most of her final opportunity to show the Valkyries’ decision-makers what she can do in a game setting. The 30-year-old guard shot 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and led all scorers in Sunday’s preseason finale. Toure only played three minutes in Golden State’s May 6 loss to the Sparks, so her performance against the Mercury may not guarantee the veteran a spot on the final roster. Teams have until May 15 to finalize their rosters, and the Valkyries begin their debut season on May 16 against the Sparks.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue