Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

Johnson Wagner recreates iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has goal, two assists for Stars in 5-2 win over Jets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said at Kansas after Kyle Larson’s win

nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA

WNBAGolden State ValkyriesMamignan Toure

Mamignan
Toure
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
May 8, 2025 03:34 PM
Natalie Esquire and Khristina Williams react to the encouraging turnout for the Golden State Valkyries, Sonia Citron's "Welcome to the WNBA" moment and more.
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
    Mamignan Toure finished Sunday’s exhibition victory over the Mercury with 19 points (7-of-13 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs) and four three-pointers.
    Signed by the Valkyries in mid-April, Toure made the most of her final opportunity to show the Valkyries’ decision-makers what she can do in a game setting. The 30-year-old guard shot 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and led all scorers in Sunday’s preseason finale. Toure only played three minutes in Golden State’s May 6 loss to the Sparks, so her performance against the Mercury may not guarantee the veteran a spot on the final roster. Teams have until May 15 to finalize their rosters, and the Valkyries begin their debut season on May 16 against the Sparks.