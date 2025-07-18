Skip navigation
HLs: U.S. Girls' Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
July 18, 2025 06:18 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the semifinals at this year's U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, taking place Atlanta Athletic Club (Riverside Course).
Related Videos
11:33
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open, Final Round
Latest Clips
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
01:43
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 2
30:48
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 13
19:33
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 2
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
