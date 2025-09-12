The former UConn star averaged 19.2 points on 47.7% shooting along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
Highlights: Aces' record night, Wings dominate
Check out the top plays of Thursday night around the WNBA, from the Aces setting the league's single-game 3-point record to Paige Bueckers getting in her bag.
Check out the top plays of Thursday night around the WNBA, from the Aces setting the league's single-game 3-point record to Paige Bueckers getting in her bag.
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
Watch top plays from the WNBA's set of games Sunday, September 7, including a crucial win for the Sparks' playoff hopes while the Fever and Aces take care of business as the regular season nears completion.
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
Relive the top plays from WNBA action on September 4, where the Valkyries clinched a playoff spot against the Wings and A'ja Wilson's 31-point outing helped the Aces in their 13th straight game.
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
Check out top plays from the WNBA's slate of games on September 1, including the Los Angeles Sparks getting a crucial win, Minnesota dominating at home and the Atlanta Dream stacking another win.
Highlights: Sims' heroics lead Fever past Sparks
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Friday night, including late game heroics from Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims.
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
The two games from the WNBA offered nail-biting finishes with the Las Vegas Aces winning its 12-straight behind A'ja Wilson and the Connecticut Sun defeating the Dallas Wings on the road.
Bueckers 'locked up' WNBA ROY with 44-point night
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby detail how Wings phenom Paige Bueckers solidified her status as the WNBA Rookie of the Year favorite before highlighting Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers, and Leïla Lacan.
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
Watch the top moments from Sunday's WNBA action, headlined by Nneka Ogwumike buzzer-beater to lift Seattle over Washington.
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
Watch the highlights from Wednesday night's WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings. The Sparks won, 80-81, but Wings' rookie Paige Bueckers set a new WNBA rookie scoring record with 44 points.