2026 March Madness Selection Sunday results: What is the full bracket for the women’s NCAA tournament?

For the first time, the top 16 teams didn’t have to wait for Selection Sunday to know their seeding for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Following the Power 4 conference tournaments on the first weekend of March, the Selection Committee released all four No. 1 seeds: Reigning champion UConn is the top overall seed, followed by UCLA, Texas and South Carolina - a repeat of 2024-25’s Final Four.

They then went a step further by announcing all of the top 16 teams on Saturday, March 14. This shifts the focus for Selection Sunday onto the teams that don’t view this day as a formality, and instead shines a brighter light on the lower seeds — underdog programs who see March Madness as a chance to put the nation on notice.

The 2026 bracket features Charleston making its first NCAA Tournament appearance, a path to a Palmetto showdown in South Carolina, mid-majors Cal Baptist, High Point and Miami (Ohio) sending both their mens’ and women’s teams to the dance, some high-octane rematches, a play-in between Virginia and ASU for a 10-seed and much more.

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?

There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Women’s March Madness tournament. 31 of those teams earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament, while the remaining 37 at-large bids were determined by the Selection Committee.

The Big Ten leads the way with 12 teams in the bracket, spearheaded by UCLA, the No. 2 overall seed and top seed in the Sacramento Region 2, followed closely by the SEC featuring the remaining two No. 1 seeds: Texas at No. 3 overall and South Carolina at No. 4 overall.

Conferences with multiple bids

Big Ten 12 SEC 10 ACC 9 Big 12 8 Big East 2 Atlantic 10 2

2026 Women’s March Madness Bracket

2026 Women’s March Madness Region 1 - Fort Worth

Storrs

1. UConn vs. 16. UTSA 8. Iowa State vs. 9. Syracuse

Nashville

2. Vanderbilt vs. 15. High Point 7. Illinois vs. 10. Colorado

Columbus

3. Ohio State vs. 14. Howard 6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Fairfield

Chapel Hill

4. North Carolina vs. 13. Western Illinois 5. Maryland vs. 12. Murray State



2026 Women’s March Madness Region 2 - Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist 8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Baton Rouge

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville 7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

Durham

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston 6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

Minneapolis

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Green Bay 5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga



2026 Women’s March Madness Region 3 - Fort Worth

Austin

1. Texas vs. 16. Missouri State/Stephen F. Austin 8. Oregon vs. 9. Virginia Tech

Ann Arbor

2. Michigan vs. 15. Holy Cross 7. NC State vs. 10. Tennessee

Louisville

3. Louisville vs. 14. Vermont 6. Alabama vs. 11. Rhode Island

Morgantown

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Miami (OH) 5. Kentucky vs. 12. James Madison



2026 Women’s March Madness Region 4 - Sacramento