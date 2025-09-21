 Skip navigation
Seattle Storm announce that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:49 PM
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Sep 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn stands on the sideline during the second quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Joe Nicholson/Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm announced on Sunday that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach, days after the franchise lost in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Storm lost in a decisive Game 3 to Las Vegas on Thursday after finishing seventh in the standings in the regular season.

“On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank Noelle for her time with the Storm. Her commitment to the ongoing success of our organization and to furthering the development of our players was second to none,” Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said. “She put us in a position to win at the highest levels of the game and for that, we are grateful.”

Quinn was the only Black female head coach in the WNBA this season. Teresa Weatherspoon (Chicago) and Tanisha Wright (Atlanta) were both fired at the end of the 2024 season.

Her staff was under investigation last season into allegations of workplace policy violations by the coaching staff. The Storm hired outside counsel and they found no policy violations.

She started her Storm career as a player in 2013 and continued her tenure from 2016-2018, including being part of the 2018 WNBA championship team.

Once she retired, Quinn became an assistant coach with the team in 2019. She was an associate head coach for the franchise in 2020 when the Storm won their fourth WNBA championship. She took over as Seattle’s head coach in 2021.

She finished with the second-most wins of any coach in Seattle franchise history ending her tenure with a 97-89 record.