Timberwolves vs. Lakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends, and stats

LeBron James takes the court to begin his 22nd season in the NBA Tuesday Night at 10P Eastern against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Those All-Stars may be the headliners, but the storylines run deep for this one. JJ Redick is now the head coach of the Lakers. Bronny James is now teammates with his father in LA. There is another rookie in LA, however, who may steal all the headlines. Dalton Knecht showed flashes of brilliance in the preseason and has earned a spot in the rotation. Minnesota traded away Karl-Anthony Towns – maybe for future cap flexibility or maybe because the ceiling was too low for this franchise given Towns’ ability. Maybe it was a combination of the two. Regardless, Minnesota enters the season with a new look. The Twin Towers are no more, and Anthony Edwards is running this squad following his breakout performance in last year’s postseason. Can he continue to ascend up the ranks of the elite in basketball this season?

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves @ Lakers

● Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

● Time: 10 PM ET

● Site: crypto.com Arena

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Timberwolves @ Lakers

The latest odds as of Monday Night:

● Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (-120), Los Angeles Lakers (+100)

● Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

● Total: 219.5

Probable starting lineups for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

· Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Mike Conley

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julies Randle

C Rudy Gobert

· Los Angeles Lakers

PG D’Angelo Russell

SG Austin Reaves

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves @ Lakers

Dating of course back to last season…

· The Lakers have covered as an underdog 3 times in a row.

· The Minnesota Timberwolves were 49-46-3 against the spread in 2023-24.

· The LA Lakers were 42-46 against the spread in 2023-24.

· The OVER is 4-1 in the Timberwolves’ last 5 games against Western Conference teams.

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Lakers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Timberwolves @ Lakers:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline

· Spread: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Lakers laying the points

· Total: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 219.5 points

