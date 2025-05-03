Carmelo Anthony to join NBC Sports, Peacock’s NBA coverage as studio analyst

Fresh off his inclusion in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2025 class, Carmelo Anthony confirmed Saturday that he will be a studio analyst for NBC Sports and Peacock’s NBA coverage starting this October. The announcement came during an interview between Anthony and Ahmed Fareed at Churchill Downs during NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist for the United States, is expected to be in studio one or more nights per week during the 2025-26 season through the playoffs.

When Fareed asked him what he was most excited for in joining NBC Sports, Anthony replied “I think just building a team, getting back into a team-oriented aspect.

“Talking the game, speaking the game, figuring out what’s the “why” on what a lot of people are doing, what a lot of players are doing in the game. The game within the game, I think, needs to be talked about.”

Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. He was a six-time All-NBA selection and won the 2013 scoring title with New York, a season in which he finished third in MVP voting. His 28,289 career points rank 10th all time, and he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Anthony also won NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and NCAA Freshman of the Year as a Second-Team All-America selection during his lone collegiate year at Syracuse University, which ended with the Orange winning the 2003 national championship. He won four total Olympic medals and concluded his USA Basketball career as the all-time Olympic leader in games, points and rebounds.

The NBA will be making its return to NBC this fall after over two decades away at other national networks. NBA on NBC was the setting for many crucial moments as the league exploded in popularity in the 1990s behind Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls dynasty. Anthony was one of many who had their formative experiences with the league by watching NBC’s coverage.

“Watching the NBA on NBC growing up shaped my love for the game,” Anthony said. “Now, I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family. I’ve always used my platform to help grow the game, and I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming.”

Joining NBC Sports marks an addition to Anthony’s media career post-retirement to go along with his podcast “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony,” which covers the latest NBA news as well as stories from Anthony’s playing career. Anthony adds another decorated former player to NBC Sports’ NBA coverage, as Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller have already been announced as game analysts. Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will also serve as play-by-play analysts.