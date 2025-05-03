 Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama, NBA world reacts to Gregg Popovich retiring from coaching

  
Published May 3, 2025 09:58 AM

Greg Popovich’s influence can be felt throughout the NBA. He was the first coach to lean hard into international players to build championship teams (Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker), he was the first coach to have a woman assistant coach on his bench (Becky Hammond), and the branches of his coaching tree spread throughout the league. More than that, he impacted the league by focusing on the player as a person and pushing a life/work balance not always common in the world of professional sports. He was respected and loved not just by the Hall of Famers he coached — David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Pau Gasol, and others — but by players around the league such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and the late Kobe Bryant.

When he announced Friday that at age 76 he was stepping away from coaching and moving full time into the Spurs front office, the reactions poured in, starting with the Spurs current star, Victor Wembanyama.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wore a “Thanks Pop” T-shirt to his pregame press conference Monday and spoke about Popovich’s influence on his life.

Draymond Green spoke passionately about Popovich after the Warriors loss Friday.

Take 3 minutes to listen to Draymond Green talk about Gregg Popovich

CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T04:47:02.469Z

Plenty of other players also posted tributes to Popovich on social media — as did Lil’ Wayne.

