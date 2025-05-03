Victor Wembanyama, NBA world reacts to Gregg Popovich retiring from coaching

Greg Popovich’s influence can be felt throughout the NBA. He was the first coach to lean hard into international players to build championship teams (Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker), he was the first coach to have a woman assistant coach on his bench (Becky Hammond), and the branches of his coaching tree spread throughout the league. More than that, he impacted the league by focusing on the player as a person and pushing a life/work balance not always common in the world of professional sports. He was respected and loved not just by the Hall of Famers he coached — David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Pau Gasol, and others — but by players around the league such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and the late Kobe Bryant.

When he announced Friday that at age 76 he was stepping away from coaching and moving full time into the Spurs front office, the reactions poured in, starting with the Spurs current star, Victor Wembanyama.

29 years.



Coach, thank you for your wisdom, for your leadership, for the culture you created…



But most importantly for being a great and inspiring person.



It was an honor to be a part of those 29 years🙏🏽 Wishing you the best on your new chapter.



🐐 — Wemby (@wemby) May 2, 2025

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wore a “Thanks Pop” T-shirt to his pregame press conference Monday and spoke about Popovich’s influence on his life.

"The number of people Pop has influenced...is just incredible. Pop is one of the most important people in my life."



Donning a "Thanks, Pop!" shirt, Steve Kerr made sure to praise the legendary Gregg Popovich pregame 👏 pic.twitter.com/d3Wtx8lmGK — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2025

Draymond Green spoke passionately about Popovich after the Warriors loss Friday.

Take 3 minutes to listen to Draymond Green talk about Gregg Popovich — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T04:47:02.469Z

Plenty of other players also posted tributes to Popovich on social media — as did Lil’ Wayne.

Congrats on the career Coach Pop!!

Flowers!! 💐 I’ve observed your approach to coaching and to the game and I applied the same approach to life at times and came out a winner every time. Thx Coach! I just might have to Popavich! Shut yo mouth. I’m just talmbout Pop! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 2, 2025

Love you Coach Pop! ❤️ — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 2, 2025

Love and Respect to Coach Pop. All time Great! — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) May 2, 2025