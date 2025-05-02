Five-time champion Gregg Popovich to step away as head coach of San Antonio Spurs, move into front office

Legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich — a five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer — will step away from his role as head coach and transition to being president of basketball operations, Popovich and the Spurs announced.

Popovich, 76, had been off the bench and away from the team since suffering a mild stroke before a game on Nov. 2.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

“Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound,” said Spurs owner and managing partner Peter J. Holt. “His accolades and awards don’t do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.”

It is widely expected in league circles that Mitch Johnson, who took over as the Spurs’ interim head coach this season after Popovich’s stroke, will be named the team’s new head coach (ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that is happening). The Spurs organization believes in continuity and this is the ultimate expression of that.

Popovich’s coaching resume is unassailable: He is the NBA’s all-time winningest coach and a five-time NBA champion. What was most impressive was that he evolved his team’s style of play to fit the talent and roster he had — the way the twin-tower Tim Duncan/David Robinson Spurs won a title was very different from the up-tempo style of later teams, or the brilliant ball movement of his final title team in 2014. Popovich also coached Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Popovich took over as the Spurs head coach in the 1996-97 season — there were 303 coaching changes around the league in the time Popovich held that job in San Antonio (stat via the AP). He had been the longest-tenured coach in the league (that is now Erik Spoelstra in Miami).

After the stroke, Popovich had still talked about returning to the bench, but suffered a medical incident at a restaurant last month. He will now work in the Spurs front office as it enters a critical time, ramping up the talent on the roster fast to contend with Victor Wembanyama at the heart of the team. Popovich would well pick up other rings in that role.

