Gregg Popovich is stable, resting at home following medical incident at restaurant

Gregg Popovich is stable and back at home, resting, following a medical incident at a restaurant on Tuesday night that required an ambulance to be called and resulted in him being transported to a hospital.

Popovich, 76, reportedly fainted while having dinner at a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, an incident first reported by TMZ and confirmed by the San Antonio Express-News, which got a copy of the incident report. An ambulance was called and Popovich was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, he was not facing a life-threatening situation. There are no other details about the incident.

Popovich has been away from coaching since suffering a mild stroke before a game on Nov. 2. He met and spoke with the players just after the All-Star break and told them he would not be returning to the bench this season.

If and when Popovich might return to the bench is unknown, as is how the Spurs will handle the coaching position long-term. Popovich is a Hall of Famer, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, and a five-time NBA champion. He also coached Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Mitch Johnson took over as the interim head coach for the remainder of this past season.

