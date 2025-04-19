 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever exercise fourth-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gregg Popovich is stable, resting at home following medical incident at restaurant

  
Published April 19, 2025 10:43 AM

Gregg Popovich is stable and back at home, resting, following a medical incident at a restaurant on Tuesday night that required an ambulance to be called and resulted in him being transported to a hospital.

Popovich, 76, reportedly fainted while having dinner at a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, an incident first reported by TMZ and confirmed by the San Antonio Express-News, which got a copy of the incident report. An ambulance was called and Popovich was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, he was not facing a life-threatening situation. There are no other details about the incident.

Popovich has been away from coaching since suffering a mild stroke before a game on Nov. 2. He met and spoke with the players just after the All-Star break and told them he would not be returning to the bench this season.

If and when Popovich might return to the bench is unknown, as is how the Spurs will handle the coaching position long-term. Popovich is a Hall of Famer, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, and a five-time NBA champion. He also coached Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Mitch Johnson took over as the interim head coach for the remainder of this past season.

