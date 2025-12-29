How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trailblazers: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Don’t miss tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader. The excitement tips off at 8:00 PM ET when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers game at 10:30 PM.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Dallas Mavericks:

The Mavs have lost four of their last five games, most recently falling 113-107 to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Cooper Flagg finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and five assists in the loss. P.J. Washington added 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Klay Thompson finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Anthony Davis did not play on Saturday after leaving the team’s Christmas Day loss with a groin injury. He is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with right abductor soreness.

Portland Trailblazers:

The Trailblazers defeated the Boston Celtics 114-108, ending their three-game losing streak. Shaedon Sharpe led the way for Portland with 26 points and 5 rebounds. Deni Avdija finished with 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, while Toumani Camara added 20 points. Donovan Clingan chipped in 18 points and finished with a game-high 18 rebounds.

SHAEDON FOR THREEE pic.twitter.com/VxfYWKrpun — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 29, 2025

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 29

Tonight, Monday, December 29 Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

