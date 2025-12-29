How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock tonight for an exciting NBA doubleheader. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the San Antonio Spurs, followed by the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers game at 10:30 PM.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cavaliers (17-16) are coming off back-to-back losses, most recently falling 117-100 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Jaylon Tyson led the team with 23 points off the bench and finished with a career-high 14 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and 6 assists. The Cavaliers have relied heavily on the All-Star guard as they’ve dealt with injuries this season. Mitchell is on pace to set career highs in scoring (30.2 ppg), shooting percentage (49.7%), 2-point shooting percentage (59.4%), field goal attempts per game (21.3), and 3-point attempts per game (10.2).

San Antonio Spurs:

The Spurs look to bounce back tonight after their eight-game regular season win streak was snapped on Saturday in a 127-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. Victor Wembanyama finished with a game-high 32 points, along with 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 3 assists in his first start since suffering a left calf strain on November 14. He had come off the bench in each of the previous six games, following a 12-game absence.

Despite the loss, the Spurs have been the best team in the league over the last six weeks, going 15-4 in their last 19 games to improve to second in the Western Conference

Keldon Johnson added 27 points and 10 boards, and Stephon Castle finished with 20 points and 7 assists.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 29

Tonight, Monday, December 29 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trailblazers - 10:30 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

