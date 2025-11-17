 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_nba_easternconference_251117.jpg
State of Eastern Conference one month into season
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_nba_easternconference_251117.jpg
State of Eastern Conference one month into season
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return

Victor Wembanyama out with left calf strain, reportedly will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

  
Published November 17, 2025 06:57 PM

Victor Wembanyama missed his first game of the season on Sunday due to a sore calf, a condition the Spurs had been playing down (he was wearing a sleeve over his calf postgame, but no walking boot), and the team went out and earned a win over Sacramento without him. San Antonio will need more of that in the next couple of weeks.

An MRI determined that Wembanyama has a strained left calf and the team has listed him as out. Multiple reports have said he is expected to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.

Wembanyama has been a force this season on both ends of the court, playing at a level that gets him mentioned in the early MVP conversation. Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points a game while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (but he has lowered his number of attempted 3s and is getting closer to the basket), plus grabbing 12.9 rebounds and dishing out four assists a night. His 3.6 blocked shots a night leads the league.

When Wembanyama is off the court, the Spurs’ defense is 10.8 points per 100 possessions worse. Still, thanks to strong guard play, the Spurs still outscore teams by 1.5 per 100 without him.

Expect just returned De’Aaron Fox to have a couple of big weeks carrying the San Antonio offense, he had 28 points and 11 assists on Sunday. Luke Kornet will move into the starting center slot (he had a solid game against the Kings Sunday with 13 points and 11 boards), and veteran big man Kelly Olynyk also should see more run off the bench.

Wembanyama joins No. 2 pick Dylan Harper in street clothes for the Spurs due to a calf strain. In the wake of what happened with Tyrese Haliburton in the Finals last season — when he tried to play through a sore calf and tore his Achilles — and similar injuries, teams are being far more cautious this season with calf strains.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama BOS_Kornet_Luke copy.jpg Luke Kornet Kelly Olynyk.png Kelly Olynyk SAC_Fox_De'Aaron.jpg De'Aaron Fox