Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC

NBA Utah Jazz Kelly Olynyk

Kelly
Olynyk

NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet and more are right in the middle of the action.
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
    Kelly Olynyk
    UTA Center #41
    Kelly Olynyk (rest) not on injury report Sunday
    Kelly Olynyk
    UTA Center #41
    Kelly Olynyk (rest) out Saturday vs. Nuggets
    Kelly Olynyk
    UTA Center #41
    Kelly Olynyk posts 16/14/8/1 stat line vs. Thunder
    Kelly Olynyk
    UTA Center #41
    Kelly Olynyk scores 23 with seven rebounds vs. LAL
    Lauri Markkanen
    UTA Power Forward #23
    Lauri Markkanen (hand) out Tuesday vs Lakers
Player/Team options roundup: Gordon is a free agent, Clarkson stays in Utah
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Grant Williams would be "happy and excited" to return to Celtics, but that's unlikely
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Winners, losers from John Collins trade to Utah Jazz
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Report: Hawks finally trade John Collins in salary dump to Jazz for Rudy Gay
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors' Siakam available?