Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson lead NBA jersey sales through first half of season

While the next generation of NBA stars — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg — are taking over on the court, when it comes to selling gear, it’s still the older generation that is winning.

The NBA released its list of the most sold jerseys for the first half of this season, and Stephen Curry tops it, with two Lakers in the top five. Here is that list:

No. 1 Stephen Curry, Warriors

No. 2 Luka Dončić, Lakers

No. 3 Jalen Brunson, Knicks

No. 4 Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

No. 5 LeBron James, Lakers

No. 6 Anthony Edwards

No. 7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

No. 8 Jayson Tatum, Celtics

No. 9 Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

No. 10 Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

No. 11 Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

No. 12 Kevin Durant, Rockets

No. 13 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

No. 14 Cade Cunningham, Pistons

No. 15 Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

A few notes:

• This is the first time for both Cooper Flagg and Cade Cunningham on the list, part of the younger generation coming up in the league.

• There are five international players in the top 15 — and they could be the starting five for the World Team in the new USA vs. World NBA All-Star Game format.

• Speaking of the All-Star Game, nine of the 15 players on this list were voted in as All-Star starters.

• When it comes to teams with the most gear sold, the top five are the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors, Spurs, and 76ers.

• Brunson at No. 3 is the highest the Knicks point guard has ever been on this list (fifth had been his high).

• This list is based on sales from NBAStore.com and Fanatics’ network of sites, including Fanatics.com and its other partner sites.