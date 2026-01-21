Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson lead NBA jersey sales through first half of season
While the next generation of NBA stars — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg — are taking over on the court, when it comes to selling gear, it’s still the older generation that is winning.
The NBA released its list of the most sold jerseys for the first half of this season, and Stephen Curry tops it, with two Lakers in the top five. Here is that list:
No. 1 Stephen Curry, Warriors
No. 2 Luka Dončić, Lakers
No. 3 Jalen Brunson, Knicks
No. 4 Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
No. 5 LeBron James, Lakers
No. 6 Anthony Edwards
No. 7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
No. 8 Jayson Tatum, Celtics
No. 9 Nikola Jokić, Nuggets
No. 10 Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
No. 11 Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
No. 12 Kevin Durant, Rockets
No. 13 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
No. 14 Cade Cunningham, Pistons
No. 15 Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
A few notes:
• This is the first time for both Cooper Flagg and Cade Cunningham on the list, part of the younger generation coming up in the league.
• There are five international players in the top 15 — and they could be the starting five for the World Team in the new USA vs. World NBA All-Star Game format.
• Speaking of the All-Star Game, nine of the 15 players on this list were voted in as All-Star starters.
• When it comes to teams with the most gear sold, the top five are the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors, Spurs, and 76ers.
• Brunson at No. 3 is the highest the Knicks point guard has ever been on this list (fifth had been his high).
• This list is based on sales from NBAStore.com and Fanatics’ network of sites, including Fanatics.com and its other partner sites.