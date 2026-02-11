Ludacris, live performance of Roundball Rock highlight headline musical performances at 2026 All-Star weekend

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer loves old-school rap (no team books more of those artists for halftime entertainment), so he is going to love All-Star Saturday Night in the Intuit Dome he built.

Iconic three-time Grammy winner Ludacris will take center court during NBA All-Star Saturday night on Feb. 14 and rock the Intuit Dome ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest. That is just one of the highlights of the musical entertainment during All-Star weekend. Some of the other highlights include:

• A historic live performance of “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh will open the 75th NBA All-Star Game on NBC and Peacock.

• Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress Brandy will perform the U.S. national anthem before the All-Star Game on Feb. 15.

• Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan will sing the Canadian national anthem before the All-Star Game.

• genre-defying star Shaboozey and K-Pop sensation CORTIS will perform throughout the weekend as part of the NBA Crossover Concert Series, taking place Feb. 12-15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

• Aiden Ross, winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Season 28, will perform the U.S. national anthem, and Toronto native Chxrry will perform the Canadian national anthem before the tip-off of the Rising Stars games on Friday, Feb. 13.

• CORTIS also will perform at halftime of the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 13, airing exclusively on ESPN.

• Singer and actress Chlöe Bailey will perform the U.S. national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the NBA HBCU Classic on Friday, Feb. 13.

Every note of music and every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, a time earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That earlier start time also applies to the All-Star Saturday Night events on Feb. 14 this year.

