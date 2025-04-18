2025 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, matchups for first round including Luka, Lakers vs Wolves

It’s hard to think of an NBA Playoffs with as many tight, could-go-either-way series. When was the last time a No. 7 seed (Warriors) was a betting favorite over a healthy No. 2 seed (Rockets)? Three of the four series in the West and at least one in the East (two if you’re a big Pistons fan) could go either way.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

When do the NBA Playoffs begin?

The play-in — the NBA’s version of the Wild Card round — concludes on Friday night, April 18, with two games: Miami at Atlanta and Dallas at Memphis.

The playoffs start the next day, Saturday April 19, with four games, and will run through mid June.

When do the NBA Finals begin?

The NBA Finals tip off June 5, with the first game tipping off at 8:30 ET at the arena of the team with the better regular-season record (Oklahoma City has the best record overall in the league and would have home court advantage against anyone in the Finals).

The remainder of the NBA Finals games are: Game 2 June 8, Game 3 June 11, Game 4 June 13, Game 5 June 16, Game 6 June 19 and Game 7 June 22 (games 5-7 are if necessary). All games will be broadcast on ABC.

NBA Eastern Conference, Western Conference playoff bracket

▪️ Winner of MIA/ATL with play #1 CLE

NBA Playoffs Schedule 2025

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

Eastern Conference

#1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 (TBD)

Game 1: TBD at Cavaliers, Sunday April 20 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 2: TBD at Cavaliers, Wed. April 23 (7:30 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Cavaliers at TBD, April 26 (1 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Cavaliers at TBD, April 28 (TBD)

Game 5: TBD at Cavaliers, April 30 (TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at TBD, May 2 (TBD)*

Game 7: TBD at Cavaliers, May 4 (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

# 2 Boston vs. # Orlando

Game 1: Magic at Celtics, Sunday April 20 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Magic at Celtics, Wednesday April 23 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Magic April 25 (7 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Magic, April 27, (7 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Magic at Celtics, April 29, TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Magic, May 1, (TBD)*

Game 7: Magic at Celtics, May 3, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

#3 New York vs. #6 Detroit

Game 1: Pistons at Knicks, Saturday April 19 (6 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Pistons at Knicks, Monday April 21, (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at Pistons, April 24, (7 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Knicks at Pistons, April 27, (1 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Pistons at Knicks, April 29, (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Pistons, May 1, (TBD)*

Game 7: Pistons at Knicks, May 3, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

#4 Indiana vs. #5 Milwaukee

Game 1: Bucks at Pacers, Saturday April 19, (1 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Bucks at Pacers, Tuesday, April 22, (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Pacers at Bucks, April 25, (8 ET, ESPNU/NBA TV)

Game 4: Pacers at Bucks, April 27, (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Bucks at Pacers, April 29, (TBD)*

Game 6: Pacers at Bucks, May 2, (TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks at Pacers, May 4, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

Western Conference

#1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 (TBD)

Game 1: TBD at Thunder, Sunday April 20, (1 ET, ABC)

Game 2: TBD at Thunder, Tuesday April 22, (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Thunder at TBD, April 24, (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Thunder at TBD, April 26, (3:30 ET, TNT)

Game 5: TBD at Thunder, April 28, (TBD)*

Game 6: Thunder at TBD, May 1, (TBD)*

Game 7: TBD at Thunder, May 3, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

#2 Houston vs. #7 Golden State

Game 1: Warriors at Rockets, Sunday April 20, (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Warriors at Rockets, Wednesday April 23, (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Rockets at Warriors, April 26, (8:30 ET, ABC)\

Game 4: Rockets at Warriors, April 28, (10 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Warriors at Rockets, April 30, (TBD)*

Game 6: Rockets at Warriors, May 2, (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Rockets, May 4, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

#3 Los Angeles Lakers vs. #6 Minnesota

Game 1: Timberwolves at Lakers, Saturday April 19, (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Timberwolves at Lakers, Tuesday April 22, (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Lakers at Timberwolves, April 25, (9:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Lakers at Timberwolves, April 27, (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Lakers, April 30, (TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers at Timberwolves, May 2, (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Lakers, May 4, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0

(4) Denver vs. (5) LA Clippers

Game 1: Clippers at Nuggets, Saturday April 19, (3:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Clippers at Nuggets, Monday April 21, (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Clippers, April 24, (10 ET, NBA TV)

Game 4: Nuggets at Clippers, April 26, (6 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Clippers at Nuggets, April 29, (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Clippers, May 1, (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Nuggets , May 3, (TBD)*

Series tied 0-0