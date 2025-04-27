 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Talladega won by Austin Cindric
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Talladega won by Austin Cindric
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Timberwolves outlast Lakers behind 43-point game from Anthony Edwards, take 3-1 series lead

  
Published April 27, 2025 07:54 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates while looking to the Los Angeles Lakers bench in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

J.J. Redick showed you how important this game was — he played his core five the entire second half. Not one sub (Jaxson Hayes started the game at the 5, but it was Dorian Finney-Smith for the entire second half).

In some ways, that was the difference. While the Lakers looked gassed down the stretch — Minnesota won the fourth quarter 32-19 in part because of that — the Timberwolves had bench players Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo on the court, making clutch plays in the final minutes.

In a more important way, the difference on Sunday was Anthony Edwards — 43 points for the game, 16 in the fourth quarter as he took over when it mattered and out-dueled Luka Doncic down the stretch.

Behind Edwards, the Timberwolves beat the Lakers 116-113. Minnesota now leads the series 3-1 as it heads back to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a must-win game for Los Angeles.

The Lakers are a top-heavy team and the top of that roster did its part. Luka Doncic scored 38 and was good about making the pass when the Timberwolves were doubling and trapping him at the halfcourt line. LeBron James had 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and in the clutch of the game had a block and a steal that mattered. Rui Hachimura scored 23 and Austin Reaves 17 (although he missed a clean look at a game-tying three at the buzzer).

The rest of the Lakers had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting. That lack of depth hurt.

The Lakers were helped out by hitting 19-of-47 from 3-point range (40.4%), but that was the only major category they seemed to win. The Timberwolves won the bench points battle 25-6, outscored the Lakers 48-30 in the paint, and won the rebound battle (49-41).

Julius Randle had one of the best all-around games of his career and finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Jaden McDaniels had 16 points, 11 rebounds and played fantastic defense. Naz Reid had a dozen points off the bench.

The Lakers now have to beat the Timberwolves three straight games, starting at home on Wednesday night, or they will be on vacation far earlier than planned for a 50-win team with superstars like LeBron and Doncic, but that’s the West, where the gap between seeds two and eight was always paper-thin.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Naz Reid.png Naz Reid Julius Randle.png Julius Randle