Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6: Jokic got help with Murray, Braun, Strawther stepping up to force Game 7

  
Published May 16, 2025 12:39 AM
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0) in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This series had to go seven. Basketball fans deserved it. Denver vs. Oklahoma City has been too close, too back-and-forth, and just too entertaining not to go seven.

That Game 7 takes place on Sunday because Nikola Jokic got the help he lacked in a Game 5 loss two nights earlier. Jamal Murray, playing through an illness that had him listed as doubtful earlier in the day, scored 25, while Christian Braun added a career playoff-high of 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied 80-80 in the later stages of the third quarter when Denver went on a 10-0 run, and held on from there. The Nuggets won 119-107 to force a Game 7 on Sunday back in Oklahoma City.

This is the second straight series Denver will have to go seven games. The Nuggets comfortably beat the Clippers at home in the last Game 7.

“We just keep finding a way,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman said of forcing a second Game 7.

Who found a way was little-used forward Julian Strawther. He sparked the Nuggets’ third-quarter run and finished with a career playoff-high 15 points, all of them coming in the second half.

Denver’s biggest concern out of the night was Aaron Gordon, who was seen grabbing his hamstring at points in the fourth quarter and seemed slowed for that stretch. Gordon said postgame he was fine and that recovery for him started immediately.

The advantage they have is two days off in a series that has been every other day up until this point. The older, thinner Nuggets, in particular, were clearly excited about having a couple of days off to rest between games.

The MVPs did their part in this game, with Jokic scoring 29 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points, with 18 of those coming in the second half despite him having four fouls by halftime.

SGA did not get enough help. Jaylen Williams scored six points on 3-of-16 shooting — he has to be better on Sunday if OKC is going to advance. Chet Holmgren poured in 19.

Mentions
