In defensive struggle, Curry and Butler prove to be difference in Warriors’ Game 1 win against Rockets

  
Published April 21, 2025 01:29 AM
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It felt like we’ve all seen this movie before. Stephen Curry’s Warriors facing a team with younger legs and elite defenders, a team trying to push Golden State around physically. Jimmy Butler on the lower-ranked team but making clutch, winning plays on both ends.

New season. New opponent in the Houston Rockets. Familiar result.

In a defensive struggle of a game, the Warriors had more firepower, particularly in the clutch, and pulled away for a 95-85 win that puts Golden State up 1-0 in this first-round series.

The difference was Stephen Curry doing Stephen Curry things on his way to 31 points.

It’s unfair to say the Rockets didn’t have anyone who could do this, because there is only one player who could make this shot.

Butler finished with 25 points, made defensive plays, and, with the game on the line, sealed the win with a jumper and a dunk. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody hit big shots late when called upon.

The Rockets didn’t have go-to scorers they could lean on. Over the course of the season they relied on a more egalitarian offense — everybody got their chance, had their night, and there was no real pecking order. Sunday night they needed one.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 26 points, but when things got tight late it was often Amen Thompson trying to create, and he finished with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting for the game. Jalen Green shot 3-of-15, Fred VanVleet 4-of-19, Tari Eason 3-of-10.

“Some guys did struggle offensively, you are not going to overreact to one game,” Houston coach Ime Udoka said postgame.

The Rockets often just looked sloppy against a Warriors defense that was the best in the NBA after the All-Star break: Houston shot 20.7% on 3-pointers and had 17 turnovers. They left points all over the court, shooting just 11-of-20 (55%) from the free throw line.

Houston can’t play like that and beat Golden State.

There are bright spots for the Rockets moving forward, including the fact that they fought back from a 20-point deficit to make it a game late. There are easy “just play better” points to pick up knocking down 3-pointers and free throws. Plus, the Rockets grabbed 22 offensive rebounds on the night.

However, the Rockets need someone to step up as a bucket getter, to have someone they can trust at the end of games to make big plays and set up teammates.

The Warriors have two of those guys and that was the difference in Game 1.

