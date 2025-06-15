Report: Orlando acquires Desmond Bane from Memphis for Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four firsts

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said this offseason it was time to “turn the page” on the Magic’s rebuild and become a win-now team.

On Sunday he did just that, agreeing to a trade that is all-in: Memphis is trading guard Desmond Bane to Orlando for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. (There are not details as of this writing on what picks those are.)

The first reaction to this trade: Bane is a perfect fit for what Orlando needs, but that is a very steep price to pay.

Orlando needs shooting more than anything and Bane brings that, knocking down 39.2% of his 3-pointers last season, and for his career is a 41% shooter from beyond the arc. More than just a gunner, Bane was a secondary shot creator in Memphis who averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists a game last season. Put him next to a healthy Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and the Magic offense should make a leap from its 27th-in-the-league ranking a year ago, especially with Banchero and Wagner setting screens for Bane (that will be very difficult to defend). Bane is also a solid defender who will fit in with the Magic’s elite unit on that end.

Weltman and Orlando surveyed the East, saw that it feels more wide open in the wake of the Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard injuries, and decided now was the time to push their chips into the middle of the table. Orlando could well be a top-four team in the East next season and a playoff threat.

What is jaw-dropping about the trade is the four unprotected first-round picks.

That’s a lot to surrender for a player who has never been an All-Star before, especially in a trade where the Magic had to throw in two quality veterans.

In Memphis, it feels like more moves are on the way, the four picks give them flexibility to make future trades to lower payroll, clearing the way for a massive Jaren Jackson Jr. extension this summer. Or, they could explore trades for Jackson and/or Ja Morant and consider a total reset (don’t bet on it, but it’s something to watch).

\While Bane played a key role in the offense when Morant has been out, Caldwell-Pope steps in as a rock-solid starter at the two and Anthony can be a good first guard off the bench for the Grizzlies. However, it’s the picks that give them flexibility to make future trades or use those picks to add depth over time.